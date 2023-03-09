Official website of the New England Patriots

Report: Patriots re-sign veteran OL James Ferentz

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Linebacker

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Edge

Patriots Mailbag: Options at wideout, drafting a plan and more

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Combine's lost luster hasn't stopped the hype

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

8 Key Takeaways from NFL Scouting Combine

Combine Recap: Patriots Meet With Top Prospects at Positions of Need in Indianapolis

Top Alabama Prospects Discuss Playing for Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien

Eight Takeaways From Wide Receiver and Tight End Workouts at the NFL Combine

Six Takeaways From Cornerback and Safety Workouts at the NFL Combine

Patriots Debrief: Day Four of the 2023 NFL Combine

Draft prospects reflect on time with Patriots coaches at the Shrine Bowl

Combine prospects highlight Mac Jones' impact, competitiveness

Photos: Patriots Players Read Across America

Matt Groh Discusses the Upcoming Offseason for the Patriots From the NFL Combine

Report: Patriots re-sign veteran OL James Ferentz

According to reports, the Patriots continue to solidify their offensive line depth as the start of the new league and free agency open next week.

Mar 09, 2023 at 09:10 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz (65).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz (65).

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots continued to solidify their offensive line depth this week, re-signing veteran interior utility man James Ferentz. ESPN's Mike Reiss followed up, reporting that it was a one-year deal with a base salary of $1.165 million, with $200K guaranteed.

Ferentz has spent the last five seasons in New England, serving as a valuable interior backup while playing nearly 800 snaps while filling in at various times. In 2022, he had three starts at center in replacement of an injured David Andrews. But during his time with the Pats, Ferentz has played all three interior spots and offers solid backup insurance. This now leaves the Patriots interior line with Cole Strange, David Andrews and Michael Onwenu atop the depth chart as the starters, then Ferentz, second-year players Chasen Hines (guard) and Kody Russey (center) and converted defensive lineman Bill Murray backing them up. Hines' development is something to watch for but this could still be an area of late-round interest in the draft, especially as Onwenu approaches the final year of his rookie deal.

"He's been in our system a long time," said Bill Belichick of Ferentz this past season. "He definitely knows what to do. Smart kid. Played all three positions in there center and guard. So, if James has to play, I'm sure he'll play well for us."

The reported move comes on the heels of the reported re-signing of tackle Conor McDermott, who was signed off the Jets practice squad late last season and ended up starting the final six games of the season. These are the kind of mindful depth moves that help provide a degree of continuity and insurance, and while neither might get the fanbase fired up, they're the kind of moves that good teams have to make. With the start of the new league year and the opening of the free agency market next week, these moves are just the precursor as the team sets their baseline and then looks to build up their roster.

Related Links

headshots-2022-forbio-recropped-_0057_Ferentz_James

James Ferentz

#65 OL

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Iowa

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Report: Patriots to Reunite with Bill O'Brien as New Offensive Coordinator

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is returning to New England and being named offensive coordinator of the Patriots.

news

Report: Patriots interview Bill O'Brien for offensive coordinator position

According the NFL Network, the Patriots interviewed former offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien as part of their new OC search.

news

Reports: Pats set to interview OC candidates

According to NFL Network, the Patriots will interview Nick Caley and have asked permission to speak to Minnesota's Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position.

news

Report: Patriots coaching staff to participate in East-West Shrine Bowl

According a report from Adam Schefter, the Patriots coaching staff will head to Las Vegas in February to coach in the Shrine Bowl

news

Report: Patriots sign Tavai to a two-year extension

According to reports, the Patriots have extended one of their linebackers for two more years.

news

Report: Mac Jones expects to be ready for Bears

According to an ESPN report, the Patriots starting quarterback expects to be ready for the team's Monday Night Football matchup with the Bears.

news

Report: Mac Jones could miss games with ankle injury

The Patriots might have to tap their backup quarterback depth if Mac Jones is unable to play against Packers.

news

Analysis: Patriots Trade OT Justin Herron to Raiders for 2024 Draft Pick Swap

Could the Patriots turn to an old friend to back up Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn with Herron Vegas bound?

news

Report: Patriots Sign DT Davon Godchaux to Contract Extension

The Patriots reportedly signed Godchaux to a two-year contract extension.

news

Analysis: Pats swap Harry to Bears

According to a report from NFL Network, the Patriots are moving their 2019 first-rounder to Chicago.

news

Report: Patriots add veteran wideout

According to a report the Patriots are adding wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots re-sign veteran OL James Ferentz

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Linebacker

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Inspire to empower on International Women's Day

Members of New England's front office come together and reflect on experiences, memories and the future as trailblazers in the industry.

Patriots Recap: The 2023 NFL Combine

Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar discuss position group observations and wrap up what stood out at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

GMFB: Marcus Jones gives advice to incoming rookie class

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones wakes up with "GMFB" and gives advice to incoming rookie class.

Top 10 fastest 40-yard dash times at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

A list of the ten fastest 40-yard dash times at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Best of defensive linemen 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Best moments from D-Linemen at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Best of quarterbacks 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Watch the best of quarterbacks workouts during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

The Patriots select their left tackle of the future and address their three biggest needs in this seven-round mock draft.

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

A note on all 68 players who played a snap for the Patriots this season.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising