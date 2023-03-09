Report: Patriots re-sign veteran OL James Ferentz

Ferentz has spent the last five seasons in New England, serving as a valuable interior backup while playing nearly 800 snaps while filling in at various times. In 2022, he had three starts at center in replacement of an injured David Andrews. But during his time with the Pats, Ferentz has played all three interior spots and offers solid backup insurance. This now leaves the Patriots interior line with Cole Strange, David Andrews and Michael Onwenu atop the depth chart as the starters, then Ferentz, second-year players Chasen Hines (guard) and Kody Russey (center) and converted defensive lineman Bill Murray backing them up. Hines' development is something to watch for but this could still be an area of late-round interest in the draft, especially as Onwenu approaches the final year of his rookie deal.

"He's been in our system a long time," said Bill Belichick of Ferentz this past season. "He definitely knows what to do. Smart kid. Played all three positions in there center and guard. So, if James has to play, I'm sure he'll play well for us."