Report: Patriots sign offensive tackle Calvin Anderson

Analysis: Patriots Reportedly Sign Former Broncos OT Calvin Anderson to Two-Year Deal

Patriots Mailbag: Pats start free agency with internal focus, but external targets remain

Report: Jakobi Meyers signs three-year deal with Raiders

Retired Patriot Devin McCourty thanks New England with 40 billboards

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Breakdown 2.0 with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

NFL Notes: Charting the Patriots FA course

Report: Patriots trade Jonnu Smith to Falcons

Dussault's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats fill a defensive need then get offensive

Lazar's Mock Draft 2.0: Patriots Make a Big Trade to Acquire Star Receiver, Address Left Tackle Early

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Few Patriots were more impactful than Devin McCourty

Looking Back at Devin McCourty's 13 Year Patriots Career

Devin McCourty 'excited about what's to come' after announcing NFL retirement

NFL Free Agency 2023: Frequently Asked Questions

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Safety

2023 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots receive two compensatory draft picks

Report: Patriots re-sign veteran OL James Ferentz

Report: Patriots keeping Jabrill Peppers on two-year deal

Versatile safety hybrid Jabrill Peppers will be sticking around New England according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mar 14, 2023 at 09:35 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers.
Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers.

The Patriots are retaining another one of their own players according to ESPN's Adam Schefter who reported on Tuesday night that the team will sign strong safety Jabrill Peppers to a two-year deal. After two years with the Browns and three with the Giants, Peppers signed a one-year deal for 2022 with New England and was active for all 17 games with five starts in a four-down role.

Coming off an injury-shortened 2021 with the Giants after an ACL tear, Peppers was slowly eased into Patriots training camp in the summer of 2022. The versatile safety/linebacker was a clear fit for the defense but with a logjam at the position starting with Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips, the question was how would Peppers get on the field and contribute.

He showed up as a four-team special teamer and subpackage safety early in the season and saw his role spike at various points throughout the year, recovering a fumble against the Ravens while playing a majority of the defensive snaps and logging a season-high eight total tackles in a Week 17 win over Miami.

"I thought Jabrill had several big plays for us and physical plays, so yeah, good to see that production out there, have him out there. He helped us in the kicking game and certainly helped us out defensively against the run and the pass and on the pass rush. Just good to have him on the field," said Bill Belichick following the Patriots Week 8 win over the Jets, sealed with an onside kick recovery by Peppers.

While Peppers appears more in the safety hybrid mold he could also factor in as the team looks to replace primary free safety Devin McCourty on the field. Peppers spent his rookie year with the Browns as a full-time free safety after they selected him in the 2017 first round, 25th overall.

His anticipation and aggressiveness are tailormade for the box, but there's more to his game that is sure to be useful for New England's gameplan defense.

