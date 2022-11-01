Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Tue Nov 01 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Jabrill Peppers 10/31: "I just try to make the plays that came to me"

James Ferentz 10/31: "At the end of the day it comes down to fundamental play"

Matthew Slater 10/31: "I hope we all appreciate what we have in Coach Belichick"

After Further Review: Breaking Down Mac Jones's Performance, Defense's Big Day vs. Jets

Why earning NFL interception milestone in New Jersey was special for Devin McCourty

Devin McCourty reacts to Patriots Week 8 win vs. Jets

'Continuous improvement' fuels Stevenson's rise

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots at Jets

Locker Room Celebration and Game Ball Presentation Following Win Over Jets

Bill Belichick 10/31: "We knew this was going to be a physical game"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Jets in the Meadowlands

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

5 Keys from Patriots road win over Jets

Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 8

Bill Belichick 10/30: "I'm proud of how the team stepped up on a short week here to get the win"

Mac Jones 10/30: "We want to continue to grow together"

Press Pass: Patriots win division battle

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/30

Game Notes: Patriots win 13th straight against the Jets.

Mac Jones with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers

Peppers makes presence felt for Pats defense, special teams

Former first-round pick Jabrill Peppers was an under-the-radar signing this offseason whose opportunity is arriving in New England.

Nov 01, 2022 at 09:16 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

pdc-article-peppers-EA
Photo by Eric J. Adler

The Patriots' safety depth was obvious from early in training camp, with three returning starters back in the mix along with second-year player Josh Bledsoe who was involved a lot early in the summer.

Jabrill Peppers started to come on later as he recovered from injury, giving the team five options to consider for one of the most important and scheme-defining positions in New England. At the time it seemed like there might be too many bodies, but now it's clear how valuable and impactful that depth can be.

Peppers, the 2017 25th-overall pick out of Michigan, suffered a season-ending knee injury with the Giants in 2021, limiting him to just six games. Long an interesting schematic fit for the Patriots' gameplan defense, he signed a one-year deal with the team this offseason.

There wasn't a clear spot for him at the time, but the fit was obvious and as injuries struck Peppers' time to shine arrived. On Sunday against the Jets he started to flash the potential that made him so highly regarded out of college. Peppers was credited with a team-leading four stops against the Jets, along with five solo tackles, also the best on his unit.

But his impact wasn't limited to just defense, as the always-versatile Peppers also delivered a key block on Marcus Jones' 32-yard punt return and also recovered a victory-sealing onsides kick.

"I thought Jabrill had several big plays for us and physical plays, so yeah, good to see that production out there, have him out there," said Bill Belichick on Monday. "He helped us in the kicking game and certainly helped us out defensively against the run and the pass and on the pass rush. Just good to have him on the field."

Peppers isn't the tallest guy, in fact, it's why he might not have a true position on many defenses, but his instincts and aggressiveness are a clear fit for what the Patriots do and on Sunday he provided a spark while filling in for Kyle Dugger.

"I like to think I'm a physical player," said Peppers, meeting with the media on Monday for one of the few times this season. "I think that's been my background for a while, but I just wanted to play within myself. To be aggressive but to play within the scheme. Just trying to make the plays that came to me."

"Have you seen the guy? The guy looks like the Incredible Hulk," joked Matthew Slater during his recurring Monday team temperature check. "It's muscles on top of muscles. Physicality's an understatement when you talk about his game. He certainly embraces it and the way he's able to really roll his hips on contact in short area spaces, whether that's defensively or in the kicking game, it's super impressive. So, he brings a level of physicality that few guys his size can bring. We're lucky to have him."

Slater didn't hold back when pointing out the impact Peppers had on the big punt return.

"That was maybe the best block we've had in the return game all year on probably one of the best, if not the best, gunner in the league right now in Justin Hardee," Slater said. "Pep stepped up and to have that mindset to meet the challenge, it was huge. He's been so selfless since he's been here. He's just doing whatever he's been asked to do; doing it with a smile; coming out energetic; trying to stay positive. That was a huge, huge block. It really fired up the whole team, the whole sideline. Really gave us a shot of juice."

"It looked pretty good on tape, definitely did," said Peppers with a smile, noting he felt like he got a good lick in to help spring Jones.

While Dugger's return will still be hotly anticipated, Peppers' play should be enough for coaches to continue to get him involved in a variety of ways. As the defense comes to discover its identity in the late football months, he might just end up being a major part of it.

Related Content

news

Onwenu settling in at guard for Patriots

Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu is settling into his right guard role in his third season and his game continues to blossom.

news

Meyers continues to ascend for Patriots offense

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is emerging as one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL this season, no matter who is throwing him the football.

news

Patriots size up a fast, talented Browns team

Hunter Henry and Matthew Judon shared their thoughts on the Browns team that they'll take on this weekend.

news

Tavai's versatility making an impact for Patriots defense

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai is having a growing impact on the Patriots defense with his versatile play.

news

Bentley excited for physical battle vs. Lions

The Patriots veteran linebacker expects the Lions to bring a physical style on the ground this weekend.

news

Judon seeing all red against Lions

Matthew Judon is off to one of the best starts of his career as he's emerged as a key piece of New England's defensive front.

news

Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week

The Patriots are excited to be back home as they lock in on trying to get their second win of the season against the Detroit Lions.

news

Belichick recalls Dan Connolly's epic 2010 kick return

Bill Belichick broke down one of the team's most memorable plays against the Packers that came in 2010.

news

Judon prepares to face former team

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon will take the field against his former team this weekend.

news

Mack Wilson breaks down dynamic pass deflection

The new Patriots linebacker shares his view of his game-changing play against the Steelers.

news

Andrews ready for electric Pittsburgh atmosphere

Patriots center David Andrews is looking forward to playing again in one of the best atmospheres in the NFL.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Peppers makes presence felt for Pats defense, special teams

After Further Review: Breaking Down Mac Jones's Performance, Defense's Big Day vs. Jets

Why earning NFL interception milestone in New Jersey was special for Devin McCourty

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Jets in the Meadowlands

'Continuous improvement' fuels Stevenson's rise

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Locker Room Celebration and Game Ball Presentation Following Win Over Jets

Go inside the Patriots locker room after the win over the JETS, where two historic milestones were met.

Jabrill Peppers 10/31: "I just try to make the plays that came to me"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Monday, October 31, 2022.

James Ferentz 10/31: "At the end of the day it comes down to fundamental play"

Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz addresses the media on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Matthew Slater 10/31: "I hope we all appreciate what we have in Coach Belichick"

Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Bill Belichick 10/31: "We knew this was going to be a physical game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Devin McCourty reacts to Patriots Week 8 win vs. Jets

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty reacts to Patriots Week 8 win vs. New York Jets.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising