Peppers makes presence felt for Pats defense, special teams

"I thought Jabrill had several big plays for us and physical plays, so yeah, good to see that production out there, have him out there," said Bill Belichick on Monday. "He helped us in the kicking game and certainly helped us out defensively against the run and the pass and on the pass rush. Just good to have him on the field."

Peppers isn't the tallest guy, in fact, it's why he might not have a true position on many defenses, but his instincts and aggressiveness are a clear fit for what the Patriots do and on Sunday he provided a spark while filling in for Kyle Dugger.

"I like to think I'm a physical player," said Peppers, meeting with the media on Monday for one of the few times this season. "I think that's been my background for a while, but I just wanted to play within myself. To be aggressive but to play within the scheme. Just trying to make the plays that came to me."