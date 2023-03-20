Patriots Sign Three Free Agents

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Mike Gesicki (Pronounced – guh-SICK-ee) as an unrestricted free agent from the Miami Dolphins, T Riley Reiff (pronounced – REEF) as an unrestricted free agent from the Chicago Bears and re-signed LB Mack Wilson Sr. as an unrestricted free agent. Wilson was originally acquired by New England in a trade with Cleveland on March 16, 2022 in exchange for DL Chase Winovich.

Gesicki, 27, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with Miami after originally entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick (42nd overall) by the Dolphins out of Penn State in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder has played in 81 regular season games with 31 starts and has 231 receptions for 2,617 yards and 18 touchdowns. In addition, he has played in one postseason game with two receptions for 15 yards and one touchdown. Last season, Gesicki played in 17 games with one start and finished with 32 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns.

Reiff, 34, is a veteran of 11 NFL seasons with Detroit (2012-16), Minnesota (2017-20), Cincinnati (2021) and Chicago (2022). The 6-foot-6, 313-pounder originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (23rd overall) of Detroit out of Iowa in the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed with Minnesota as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. After being released by Minnesota in March of 2021, he signed with Cincinnati for the 2021 season. Last season, Reiff signed with Chicago on July 26, 2022. Overall, he has played in 163 regular season games with 149 starts at both right tackle and left tackle (106 at left tackle and 36 at right tackle). He has also started in five postseason games.