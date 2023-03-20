Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Mar 16 - 03:00 PM | Tue Mar 21 - 11:55 AM

Resetting Patriots roster and needs after Free Agency's first week

Patriots Mailbag: What's Next for the Pats in Free Agency and is There a Big Splash Coming?

Report: Patriots sign linebacker/special teamer Chris Board

Analysis: How Will the Patriots Utilize New TE Mike Gesicki on Offense Next Season?

Report: Patriots add tight end Mike Gesicki

Report: Daniel Ekuale re-signs with Patriots

Report: Patriots Make Splash By Signing Free-Agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Report: Patriots bring back long-time long snapper Joe Cardona

Patriots Sign OT Calvin Anderson; Release QB Brian Hoyer

Report: Patriots Re-Sign LB Mack Wilson to a One-Year Deal

Patriots Trade Tight End Jonnu Smith to Atlanta

Report: Patriots Signing RB James Robinson to Bolster Backfield Depth

Report: Patriots keeping Jabrill Peppers on two-year deal

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots sign offensive tackle Calvin Anderson

Analysis: Patriots Reportedly Sign Former Broncos OT Calvin Anderson to Two-Year Deal

Patriots Mailbag: Pats start free agency with internal focus, but external targets remain

Report: Jakobi Meyers signs three-year deal with Raiders

Retired Patriot Devin McCourty thanks New England with 40 billboards

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Breakdown 2.0 with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

Patriots Sign Three Free Agents

The Patriots have signed TE Mike Gesicki as an unrestricted free agent from the Miami Dolphins, T Riley Reiff as an unrestricted free agent from the Chicago Bears and re-signed LB Mack Wilson Sr. as an unrestricted free agent. 

Mar 20, 2023 at 05:50 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2023-Transactions (multiple)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Mike Gesicki (Pronounced – guh-SICK-ee) as an unrestricted free agent from the Miami Dolphins, T Riley Reiff (pronounced – REEF) as an unrestricted free agent from the Chicago Bears and re-signed LB Mack Wilson Sr. as an unrestricted free agent. Wilson was originally acquired by New England in a trade with Cleveland on March 16, 2022 in exchange for DL Chase Winovich.

Gesicki, 27, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with Miami after originally entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick (42nd overall) by the Dolphins out of Penn State in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder has played in 81 regular season games with 31 starts and has 231 receptions for 2,617 yards and 18 touchdowns. In addition, he has played in one postseason game with two receptions for 15 yards and one touchdown. Last season, Gesicki played in 17 games with one start and finished with 32 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns.

Reiff, 34, is a veteran of 11 NFL seasons with Detroit (2012-16), Minnesota (2017-20), Cincinnati (2021) and Chicago (2022). The 6-foot-6, 313-pounder originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (23rd overall) of Detroit out of Iowa in the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed with Minnesota as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. After being released by Minnesota in March of 2021, he signed with Cincinnati for the 2021 season. Last season, Reiff signed with Chicago on July 26, 2022. Overall, he has played in 163 regular season games with 149 starts at both right tackle and left tackle (106 at left tackle and 36 at right tackle). He has also started in five postseason games.

Wilson, 25, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with Cleveland (2019-21) and New England (2022). The 6-foot-1, 233-pounder originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (155th overall) by Cleveland out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. Wilson has played in 60 regular season games with 31 starts and has accumulated 170 tackles, 2 ½ sacks, one interception, 10 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He has played in two postseason games with three total tackles. Last season, he played in 17 games with three starts for New England and had 26 total tackles, 1 ½ sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and 10 special teams tackles.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign Three Free Agents

The Patriots announced today that they have officially signed DB Jabrill Peppers, RB James Robinson and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.

news

Patriots Sign OT Calvin Anderson; Release QB Brian Hoyer

The Patriots announced today that they have signed tackle Calvin Anderson and released quarterback Brian Hoyer.

news

Patriots Trade Tight End Jonnu Smith to Atlanta

The Patriots announced today that they have traded TE Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.

news

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement today.

news

Patriots Release Punter Jake Bailey

The Patriots announced today that they have released P Jake Bailey.

news

Patriots Release OL Hayden Howerton

Patriots announce they have released offensive lineman Hayden Howerton.

news

Patriots Release DL LaBryan Ray

The Patriots announced they have released DL LaBryan Ray

news

Patriots Announce that Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater will Return this Season

The Patriots announced today that special teams captain Matthew Slater will return to the Patriots this season.

news

Patriots Sign Lynn Bowden Jr. To A Future Contract

Patriots announced that they have signed WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to a future contract.

news

Patriots Hire Bill O'Brien as Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

The Patriots announced that Bill O'Brien has been hired as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

news

Patriots sign OL Bill Murray to a future contract

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Bill Murray to a future contract.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign Three Free Agents

Patriots Mailbag: What's Next for the Pats in Free Agency and is There a Big Splash Coming?

Resetting Patriots roster and needs after Free Agency's first week

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Cody Davis back in fold for Patriots

Patriots Sign Three Free Agents

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Calvin Anderson Speaks About His Return to New England

Tamara Brown sits down with OT Calvin Anderson, who was recently signed by the Patriots. Anderson talks about his connection to Head Coach Bill Belichick and what he's looking to bring to New England.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Breakdown 2.0 with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

The NFL Combine is complete and the grades are in. Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar update their Patriots mock draft picks to highlight Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison.

Looking Back at Devin McCourty's 13 Year Patriots Career

A look back at Devin McCourty's historical 13 year Patriots career.

Devin McCourty announces retirement during live stream with brother Jason

Patriots safety Devin McCourty during a live stream on his social accounts announced his retirement from the NFL.

Sights and Sounds from the 2023 NFL Combine

Take a look at the sights and sounds of the 2023 NFL Combine.

Inspire to empower on International Women's Day

Members of New England's front office come together and reflect on experiences, memories and the future as trailblazers in the industry.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement today.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising