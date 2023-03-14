Report: Patriots sign offensive tackle Calvin Anderson

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafalo, the Patriots have made their first external signing of the 2023 free agency period, locking up former Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson on a two-year deal. With Isaiah Wynn hitting free agency, tackle was a significant need for the team and Anderson should help provide some needed depth.
Anderson has been a spot starter at left tackle and swing backup during his three seasons with the Broncos but originally made his way into the league in 2019 as an undrafted rookie with the Patriots. Anderson never made it to training camp however, getting cut in May before spending training camp and the first month of the season with the Jets practice squad.
He was signed off the Jets practice squad by Denver in October of 2019, making his debut mostly as a special teamer in 2020 and then picking up two starts at left tackle later in the season.
Most of Anderson's snaps have come at left tackle which might set up an interesting dynamic for the Patriots after Trent Brown locked down the left side in 2022. Could Brown potentially be moving back to the right side? The team has right tackles Conor McDermott and Andrew Stueber also under contract and there are a number of intriguing prospects in this year's draft on both sides.
Anderson might not be the splashy player fans clamor for, but he provides NFL experience at a position that currently lacks a starter. It's good to establish a baseline in conjunction with retaining McDermott, but his reported arrival should do little to dissuade the Patriots from considering the vast talent at the position in late April as well.
