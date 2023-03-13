Report: Patriots retain Jonathan Jones on two-year deal

Jones signed a three-year extension with the Patriots in 2019 and has been one of the team's most reliable players, playing nearly every game in six of his seven seasons with the team. 2021 stands out as the lone outlier as Jones played just six games due to injury. Between his versatility and availability New England should feel good about retaining Jones' services for the next two seasons.

The move also is magnified after the retirement of Devin McCourty, the key leader on the back end of New England's defense. While Jones has played snaps all over the secondary, including at safety, his return can help offset the loss of McCourty but it's unlikely that Jones makes a move to free safety full-time. In 2020 he played 67 free safety snaps but over the last two seasons he's played just 14 total at that position.

After a solid year playing on the outside extensively for the first time in his career, there are a number of ways Jones can contribute and is sure to bring important leadership and knowledge as the team transitions away from their long-time captain who made sure everyone was on the same page. Jones' speed and savvy will always make him a key matchup piece against some of the faster receiving corps in the league.