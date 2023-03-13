NFL Notes: Charting the Patriots FA course

The legal tampering period is upon us and the new league year is set to open on Wednesday, so after weeks of speculation fans will get a chance to see which direction their teams will choose for 2023. For the Patriots, there are a lot of options, and the priorities for getting some of those holes filled will be determined by a combination of factors.

For example, if Bill Belichick believes an offensive tackle weighs high on that list, will he choose to add one via free agency? The draft? Both? Some of those choices will be determined by availability and feasibility, and whether or not the Patriots like the specific players available at the time.

For Belichick, the offseason planning done thus far has been determining his team's needs and figuring out the best way to address them. With that in mind, here's one man's view of how the Patriots might attack the start of the new league year on March 15.

I'll start with what I believe is a list of the Patriots needs, in order they are as follows: tackle, cornerback, wide receiver, safety, linebacker and tight end (perhaps more so due to the reported Jonnu Smith trade). Punter could also be added to that list but I think we can all safely assume there will be a punter on the roster next season whether he's added via the draft or free agency.

The other positions may be deemed as needs but Belichick may or may not feel the same way. Trent Brown and Conor McDermott closed the 2022 season as the tackles and both are under contract for 2023, so it's possible they stick with the status quo. I believe that would be a mistake.

Brown is a risky proposition given his propensity for missing time, and McDermott seems best-suited as a backup swing tackle capable of filling in rather than carrying the load. As "unsexy" as it would be, drafting a young tackle early seems like the best way to go rather than investing big money into the free agent market for Mike McGlinchey or Kaleb McGary. The second round has been kind to Belichick when it comes to drafting tackles with Matt Light and Sebastian Vollmer paying huge dividends. Time to look in that direction again.

Cornerback could very well be in play in the first round, and even with Jonathan Jones reportedly returning adding a veteran as a double dip makes sense as well. Jalen Ramsey is headed to Miami, but a less-heralded option like Byron Murphy or James Bradberry might make sense, or even an older veteran like Patrick Peterson. The rookie class is considered to be deep and talented, so adding one fairly early on would seem to be a priority.