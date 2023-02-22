Slater's impact reaches well beyond the field

"Obviously I'm going to do whatever he thinks is best for me and the team but that was really his idea and it's given me a chance to hone my craft and preserve my body, only doing the things that realistically I'm going to be doing in the games I think has been great. I give him a lot of credit. I don't think a lot of coaches in this league would allow a player to do that, I don't think any of them would, and it's really provided me a platform to hone my skills and bring other guys along as well.

"I think it's opened the door for other guys to carve that role out for themselves and hopefully excel in the kicking game. Coach has vision beyond what a lot of coaches have and he's willing to take a little more risk than I think a lot of other coaches would and I think it's paid off."

Slater mentioned earlier that he felt there were things left unfinished, and although his return was based mostly on non-football reasons it wasn't entirely based on culture and leadership. The Patriots final game of 2022 did not sit well with the proud man who's been leading the special teams for a decade and a half.