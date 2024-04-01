Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

After many months of consideration, Maye is my guy and I'll be holding my breath when the Commanders are on the clock. Simply put, I think he possesses all the potential the Patriots need and would be worth missing on if he doesn't work out, his ceiling is that high. There's so much to like from Maye, from his size and arm talent to his ability to make off-platform throws and his leadership traits as a two-time captain. It's all there if the Patriots can bring it out of him. There are things he'll need to develop, with his pocket footwork a common target of film breakdowns, as well as his sometimes erratic decision-making. But he's still just 21 years old and has plenty of growing to do across the board as he develops into a mature, measured quarterback. If he can make the kind of strides that Josh Allen made, the Patriots can set their sights on the playoffs shortly, no matter what happens at tackle or receiver, commonly accepted as the team's biggest needs outside of QB.