Lazar's Mock Draft 2.0: Making the Case for the Patriots to Trade Down in the First Round

The Patriots are in a position as an organization where the most obvious thing to do with the third overall pick seems like the right thing to do: select a franchise-caliber quarterback.

The Patriots should stick and pick either quarterback Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye with their first-round pick from this perspective. However, it's worth exploring other options during these mock draft exercises. Plus, when head coach Jerod Mayo gave this quote at the league meetings last month, it's clear that these conversations are going on in the building as well:

"Honestly, the guaranteed way to win is to accumulate more picks. So, if we don't feel convicted at number three, we are willing to do that [trade the pick] as well," Mayo said. "If someone offers a bag, as we would say, a lot of first-round picks, we definitely have to talk about those things."

With an offense that needs talent in multiple areas, Mayo sees the logic in trading down to accumulate assets so the roster can better support the quarterback. Obviously, that means kicking the can down the road on acquiring a quarterback with high-end traits. But without any blue-chip talent at wide receiver and a massive void at left tackle, would the Patriots first-round quarterback be able to succeed in this environment?

Along those same lines, the Patriots could set themselves up with a war chest of picks over the next few drafts to stack talent on the roster. Eventually, they'll be in a better position to take a swing at a top quarterback prospect in the first round or could be competitive with functional quarterback play propped up by a loaded supporting cast.

We aren't advocating for the Patriots to trade down. Still, rather than giving you another Daniels or Maye at No. 3 mock, which you've probably read 1,000 times at this point, there's an argument to be made that it's a viable path forward for New England. So, let's discuss.

Here is a second attempt at a seven-round Patriots mock draft with less than three weeks until the draft:

TRADE: Patriots trade No. 3 to Vikings for No. 11, No. 23, and a 2025 First Round Pick

Patriots fans might want the framework for a trade-down to more closely resemble recent deals made by the Texans and 49ers. However, it's important to remember that the Vikings first-rounders in this draft hold more value than future first-round picks. By getting the picks this year, the Pats get immediate contributors while knowing where in the round those picks fall.