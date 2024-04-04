Lazar's Final Wide Receiver Tiers: Who are the Best Options for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Slick Rick is another route-running technician who surprised this scribe when he posted a 9.91 relative athletic score at the combine. Pearsall doesn't always play to his 4.41-second speed, but some of that could be because he's wisely pacing his routes to create separation. He's at his best working crossing routes and quick hitters at the first two levels.

Despite playing in a high-traffic area out of the slot, Pearsall only had two drops on 87 targets last season, flashing some ridiculous body control and hands to erase off-target throws. The Florida product caught 80% of his slot targets while averaging 5.8 yards after catch. His movements are a lot like Edelman's, with better hands and a little less feistiness. The next slot machine in New England? Pearsall fits the mold.

14. Jalen McMillan, Washington

Pro Comparison: souped-up Jakoki Meyers, Position: Z receiver

McMillan's game can be easily explained to Patriots fans as Jakobi Meyers with turbo boosters strapped to his back. McMillan runs routes like a slot receiver but in a 6-1, 197-pound frame with strong hands to take full advantage of his above-average catch radius. He's at his best working crossers as a foundational route where he can create horizontal separation with 4.47-speed or break off inverted crossers/post-corner style routes for downfield wins. You can also target him on quick hitters, and although he's not a dynamic ball carrier, he'll get what is blocked on schemed touches. A faster version of Meyers is intriguing, with standout traits of sudden route breaks, strong hands, and plus-body control.

15. Jermaine Burton, Alabama

Pro Comparison: Darius Slayton, Position: X receiver

Burton would rank higher on this list based on his athletic traits (9.10 RAS) and ability to win vertically. However, the Alabama product is a bit of a headcase, and although his production was steady, he wasn't an eye-popping producer (798 yards, 8 TDs). Burton's best qualities are his instant acceleration off the line and a thicker frame, which allows him to own his space. He also has great ball skills to track deep balls. He can build off strong vertical routes to snap off comebacks with good stop-start ability, and his stout build allows him to run through arm tackles. Burton is a bit too tight-hipped to call him a twitchy mover, but he's an explosive linear athlete with a relatively high ceiling at the next level.

Tier Four - Role-Specific Contributor (WR3 Potential)

16. Brenden Rice, USC

Pro Comparison: Romeo Doubs, Position: X receiver

Rice is a totally different receiver than his father. He's a prototypical X receiver with a 6-2, 208-pound frame, but lacking explosiveness to stack defenders on vertical routes consistently. Rice has sudden feet to release off the line, but struggles to open up his strides to glide past man coverage. He runs better routes at the first two levels on slants and digs than his size would suggest, and he can win battles at the catch point, with a little AD Mitchell to his game in those respects. However, Rice doesn't have the extra gear Mitchell does to separate over the top.

17. Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Pro Comparison: shorter Laviksa Shenault, Position: Z/Slot receiver

Corley is one of the best catch-and-run threats in this year's draft, averaging 5.6 yards after the catch on non-screens with 15 forced missed tackles as a ball carrier (8.6 YAC/catch overall). The Western Kentucky product moves like a running back with excellent contact balance, vision in the open field, and above-average ball skills for his archetype. With that said, his route tree was very limited to schemed touches and first-level YAC production, with an average target depth of only 5.5 yards. Corley is tough as nails and is incredibly difficult to bring down in the open field. However, he's not running an NFL route tree at this stage. For those reasons, he falls too far on the Shenault side rather than Deebo to fully buy into him.

18. Javon Baker, UCF