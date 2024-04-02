Patriots Mailbag: Are You Buying the Latest Patriots Draft Rumors Regarding the Quarterback Class?

The Patriots offseason is full speed ahead on the 2024 NFL Draft, with Pro Days and private workouts taking place over the next few weeks.

New England sent crews to LSU and North Carolina's Pro Day's last week. Along with head coach Jerod Mayo and de facto GM Eliot Wolf, the Pats had nine staffers in attendance for quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye's throwing sessions on their college campuses.

The Patriots also sent a similar contingent to Michigan for Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy's workout. Based on recent comments from Mayo and buzz around the league, McCarthy has entered the chat with the third overall pick. Initially, this quarterback class was a three-horse race, with projected first-overall pick Caleb Williams alongside Daniels and Maye. Now, McCarthy seems to be in the discussion.

According to longtime draft reporter Tony Pauline, the "buzz" around the Pro Day circuit is that the Patriots could draft McCarthy with the third overall pick. Pauline reported that Wolf is "pushing hard" for McCarthy to be New England's pick due to his high upside.

However, it's important to remember that it's lying season. Nobody knows how the board will settle. If the pre-draft reports were always accurate, Mac Jones would've been selected by the 49ers with the third overall pick in the 2021 draft. Last offseason, Will Levis was a "lock" to go in the top 10, but ultimately lasted until the second round. Those are just a few recent examples.

The point here isn't to dunk on reports or reporters doing their jobs—this isn't freezing cold takes. With that said, it's important to remember that two people's opinions matter as April 25th approaches, and it's anyone's guess what Mayo and Wolf are thinking.

New England's top decision-makers are still formulating their final draft board. Although the Pro Days are important, Mayo has said the heavy lifting in the vetting process will take place during "30" visits and private workouts with these quarterbacks. Mayo told reporters at the league meetings that he expects to hold private visits with Daniels, Maye, and McCarthy in the lead-up to the draft.

Chicago has already made its intentions clear that it will take Williams with the first overall pick. The Patriots draft destiny is in Washington's hands. Until the Commanders turn in their card, it's tough to envision the Pats doing anything, with a trade down potentially occurring when New England is on the clock if Washington takes their guy.

For now, everything is speculation about the Commanders and Patriots quarterback preferences. As much as we want answers, things aren't set in stone until the commissioner is at the podium on draft night — we'll have to wait and see.