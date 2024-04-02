NFL Notes: Despite changes, AFC East Remains a Challenge

Anytime the league is invested in a change, the owners seem to line up in lockstep and rubber-stamp the proposals through easily. The hip-drop tackle ban, which drew plenty of criticism from the players themselves – both offensively and defensively – passed unanimously. The proposal to change the kickoff was met with just three dissenting votes – the Raiders, 49ers and Packers. In other words, if the league wants something done, it makes sure its constituents fall in line. Meanwhile, there was no discussion on potential changes to the onside kick with the league saying it would look into it further in the coming months because all their efforts were placed on other areas.

The tackle ban is particularly controversial, especially with all the rhetoric about increased injury odds stemming from the technique. Rich McKay, chair of the competition committee, was adamant in defending the change.

"We have an obligation from a health and safety standpoint to protect players when there's unreasonable risk of injury," McKay said last week. Bottom of Form "And in this one, there's pure data that it's an unreasonable risk of injury. So that's why we changed the rule.

"We made a lot of playing rule proposals and changes over the year on health and safety. And sometimes, they're looked at as though you're making the game softer. I just don't agree with that at all. I believe you're trying to make the game safer."

Yet, during the very same set of meetings, word trickled out that the league plans to play games on Christmas Day, which in 2024 falls on a Wednesday. So, as teams are gearing up for the stretch drive their schedules will be altered greatly, potentially creating even shorter weeks of preparation and recovery. Somehow, the league steadfastly denies the existence of any data showing the increased likelihood of injury on short weeks but remarkably determined that a specific type of tackle leads to a roughly 25 percent greater chance of injury.

Got it.

No one wants to see players get injured, but it's an unfortunate byproduct of the sport. Legislating helmet-to-helmet contact out of the game as much as possible makes sense. Dealing with concussions in general in a more comprehensive manner also is smart. But at the same time fans want to watch something resembling the game they love, and very few have been clamoring for more action on Christmas Day.