Report: Patriots to Host Top Quarterback Prospects for Pre-Draft Visits

The Patriots will get a closer look at two of this year's top quarterback prospects in the coming days according to reports from Ian Rapoport and Albert Breer that both Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels will visit Foxboro to take official top-30 visits. Maye and Daniels are two of their most popular mock draft picks by those outside the building and both have intriguing skills as New England looks to find their quarterback of the future.
Teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects at their facility during the draft process, and Maye and Daniels are among several prospects who have already reportedly traveled to Foxboro in recent weeks, including offensive tackle Travis Glover of Georgia State, wide receiver Javon Baker and BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia.
Last month a full contingent of Patriots scouts and coaches got up close looks at both Daniels and Maye at their respective Pro Days and now the team will continue to finalize their draft process by welcoming them to the Gillette Stadium facilities in Foxborough. Evan Lazar of Patriots.com also attended both Pro Days and wrote up his observations of what stood out to him from Maye and Daniels.
While Caleb Williams of USC remains the top overall prospect by most accounts, Daniels and Maye are projected to be the second and third signal callers to come off the draft board in just under three weeks. Both have their strengths and weaknesses that have offered intrigue as to how soon they'll hear their names called in Detroit with most projections having them land second and third overall.
Daniels is coming off a Heisman trophy campaign at LSU in which he threw 40 touchdowns and rushed for 10 more. With a pair of top-ranked receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas to throw to, Daniels reached a dominant level in his fifth season of college football. His electric speed and calm pocket presence have been key components of his ascent, but his slender build and arm talent are sticking points for some scouts.
"It was good," said Daniels of his meeting with the Pats at the Combine. "To be able to put a name to a face. It was great to talk and get to know them."
Maye was the choice in our latest mock draft, as he has all the physical traits and a high ceiling that would inject a dose of excitement for the QB-needy Patriots. But his inconsistencies with his throws and reads stand out as things he'll need to develop to reach his full potential. The Patriots have had plenty of contact with Maye this offseason, including meeting with him at the Combine and prior to his Pro Day workout.
"I was really impressed with them," said Maye of the Patriots at the Combine. "Coach Mayo, I first congratulated him. Anytime you become a new head coach is a pretty cool experience. So, just being in there, and New England is obviously a great sports town, and to meet with them, I thought it went well. I think New England's a great spot."
