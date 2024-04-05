 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Apr 04 - 02:00 PM | Tue Apr 09 - 11:55 AM

Report: Patriots to Host Top Quarterback Prospects for Pre-Draft Visits

Lazar's Final Wide Receiver Tiers: Who are the Best Options for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Patriots Unfiltered: AFC East Offseason Updates, NFL Draft Best Fits on Offense

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Catch-22: Best Fits on Offense, Receiver Tiers, Pro Day Thoughts and Top 30 Visits

Marcus Jones Tees Off at Club Car Championship Pro Am

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Front Seven, Drake Maye Film Breakdown

Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

Patriots Unfiltered: Trade or Stick & Pick?, Breaking Down QBs Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, Is J.J. McCarthy a Top Five Prospect?

Patriots Mailbag: Are You Buying the Latest Patriots Draft Rumors Regarding the Quarterback Class?

NFL Notes: Despite changes, AFC East Remains a Challenge

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on Patriots Biggest Needs, Best Draft Fits and Evaluating the QB Class

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Drake Maye's Showcase and More Patriots Tidbits From North Carolina's Pro Day

Patriots Catch-22: Breaking Down Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels's Pro Days

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Photos: Patriots honor Vietnam Veterans with pinning ceremony 

Patriots Unfiltered: College Pro Days, New Rules for 2024, Rebuilding Through the Draft

Photos: Patriots & Revolution host girls & women's sports clinic

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Backs, Daniel Jeremiah on Biggest Needs and Best Fits, Film Review of QB J.J. McCarthy

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Jayden Daniels's Workout and Other Notable Patriots Takeaways From LSU's Pro Day

Report: Patriots to Host Top Quarterback Prospects for Pre-Draft Visits

With just under three weeks to go until the NFL Draft, the Patriots will reportedly be welcoming Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye on visits to Foxborough.

Apr 05, 2024 at 01:21 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

UNC QB Drake Maye and LSU QB Jayden Daniels
AP Photos by Reinhold Matay and Matthew Hinton
UNC QB Drake Maye and LSU QB Jayden Daniels

The Patriots will get a closer look at two of this year's top quarterback prospects in the coming days according to reports from Ian Rapoport and Albert Breer that both Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels will visit Foxboro to take official top-30 visits. Maye and Daniels are two of their most popular mock draft picks by those outside the building and both have intriguing skills as New England looks to find their quarterback of the future.

Teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects at their facility during the draft process, and Maye and Daniels are among several prospects who have already reportedly traveled to Foxboro in recent weeks, including offensive tackle Travis Glover of Georgia State, wide receiver Javon Baker and BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia.

Last month a full contingent of Patriots scouts and coaches got up close looks at both Daniels and Maye at their respective Pro Days and now the team will continue to finalize their draft process by welcoming them to the Gillette Stadium facilities in Foxborough. Evan Lazar of Patriots.com also attended both Pro Days and wrote up his observations of what stood out to him from Maye and Daniels.

While Caleb Williams of USC remains the top overall prospect by most accounts, Daniels and Maye are projected to be the second and third signal callers to come off the draft board in just under three weeks. Both have their strengths and weaknesses that have offered intrigue as to how soon they'll hear their names called in Detroit with most projections having them land second and third overall.

Related Links

Daniels is coming off a Heisman trophy campaign at LSU in which he threw 40 touchdowns and rushed for 10 more. With a pair of top-ranked receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas to throw to, Daniels reached a dominant level in his fifth season of college football. His electric speed and calm pocket presence have been key components of his ascent, but his slender build and arm talent are sticking points for some scouts.

"It was good," said Daniels of his meeting with the Pats at the Combine. "To be able to put a name to a face. It was great to talk and get to know them."

Maye was the choice in our latest mock draft, as he has all the physical traits and a high ceiling that would inject a dose of excitement for the QB-needy Patriots. But his inconsistencies with his throws and reads stand out as things he'll need to develop to reach his full potential. The Patriots have had plenty of contact with Maye this offseason, including meeting with him at the Combine and prior to his Pro Day workout.

"I was really impressed with them," said Maye of the Patriots at the Combine. "Coach Mayo, I first congratulated him. Anytime you become a new head coach is a pretty cool experience. So, just being in there, and New England is obviously a great sports town, and to meet with them, I thought it went well. I think New England's a great spot."

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Report: Patriots Add Free-Agent Wide Receiver K.J. Osborn

The Patriots are reportedly adding the former Vikings wide receiver on a one-year deal. 
news

Analysis: Josh Uche's Return Reinforces Patriots Pass Rush

The Patriots will keep another one of their 2020 draft picks according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
news

Report: Patriots Lock Up Anfernee Jennings

The Patriots reinforced their edge position with one of their breakout performers from 2023 according to reports.
news

Report: Patriots Add Veteran TE Austin Hooper

The Patriots are reportedly adding to their tight end room by agreeing to a one-year deal with tight end Austin Hooper. 
news

Report: Patriots Reunite with QB Jacoby Brissett

The Patriots are reportedly bringing back Brissett on a one-year deal to give the quarterback room a veteran presence. 
news

Report: Michael Onwenu Sticking with Patriots

The Patriots continue to place a priority on their own players as they reportedly lock up offensive lineman Michael Onwenu on a multi-year deal.
news

Analysis: Patriots Agree to Terms With Free Agent OT Chukwuma Okorafor

The Patriots have begun adding to the offensive line by signing the former Steelers tackle ahead of free agency next week. 
news

Report: Patriots Sign Versatile RB Antonio Gibson

The Patriots are reportedly signing a versatile receiving back to pair with Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield. 
news

Report: Patriots Keeping Kendrick Bourne

The Patriots are reportedly retaining receiver Kendrick Bourne on a three-year deal.
news

Report: Patriots to Trade Mac Jones

According to reports, the Patriots will move Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars at the start of the new league year.
news

Analysis: Patriots Place Transition Tag on Standout Safety Kyle Dugger 

The Patriots have placed the transition tag on Dugger, giving the club the right to match any offer to Dugger in free agency. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Patriots to Host Top Quarterback Prospects for Pre-Draft Visits

Lazar's Final Wide Receiver Tiers: Who are the Best Options for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Marcus Jones Tees Off at Club Car Championship Pro Am

Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

Patriots Mailbag: Are You Buying the Latest Patriots Draft Rumors Regarding the Quarterback Class?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Evan Lazar's Film Breakdown on North Carolina Quarterback Drake Maye

Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar breaks down the film on North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Front Seven, Drake Maye Film Breakdown

In this episode of Patriots draft countdown, we break down the latest draft news and rumors from around the NFL, preview the draft's defensive front seven class and Evan Lazar breaks down Drake Maye's tape.

Patriots Honor Vietnam Veterans with Pinning Ceremony

In celebration of Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Kraft family, the New England Patriots Foundation and Cross Insurance hosted more than 100 Vietnam veterans for a special pinning ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation also rededicated the Row of Honor and the POW/MIA seat to those who are serving and have served.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on Patriots Biggest Needs, Best Draft Fits and Evaluating the QB Class

Patriots.com's Mike Dussault talks with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah to get his thoughts on the 2024 Draft QB class, the Patriots biggest needs and best prospect fits.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Backs, Daniel Jeremiah on Biggest Needs and Best Fits, Film Review of QB J.J. McCarthy

In this episode of Patriots draft countdown, we focus on the defensive backs that could fit with the patriots. Evan Lazar breaks down JJ McCarthy's film while Mike Dussault speaks with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah. We'll also catch you up on all the latest Patriots draft related news.

Day 2 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown recap the second day of the 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings which saw Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft speaking to the media about New England's offseason.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising