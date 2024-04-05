Report: Patriots to Host Top Quarterback Prospects for Pre-Draft Visits

Teams are allowed to host up to 30 prospects at their facility during the draft process, and Maye and Daniels are among several prospects who have already reportedly traveled to Foxboro in recent weeks, including offensive tackle Travis Glover of Georgia State, wide receiver Javon Baker and BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia.

Last month a full contingent of Patriots scouts and coaches got up close looks at both Daniels and Maye at their respective Pro Days and now the team will continue to finalize their draft process by welcoming them to the Gillette Stadium facilities in Foxborough. Evan Lazar of Patriots.com also attended both Pro Days and wrote up his observations of what stood out to him from Maye and Daniels.