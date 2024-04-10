Film Review: Analyzing QB Drake Maye's Fit With the Patriots 

Before embarking on the Patriots search for a franchise quarterback, we must take a look back at how we got here.

Let's make one thing clear: this isn't a Mac Jones takedown piece. However, it's important to discuss why Jones failed as a 2021 first-round pick to learn from the entire process. Obviously, a lot of it was out of Mac's control, with coaching and a lacking supporting cast playing a major role. Still, as a collegiate prospect, there were red flags.

Along with watching every Jones drop-back in his Patriots career, we also saw Patrick Mahomes take over the league, and Josh Allen dominate the AFC East. Physically, Mac couldn't compete with those guys, which was always the concern with him coming out of Alabama: did he have the physical traits to be a franchise quarterback at the next level?

Generally, the days where full-field progressions and traditional quarterback mechanics were the way to win are gone. Speaking to Peyton Manning on the ManningCast last season, Mahomes admitted to a shift in how the position is played. Nowadays, it's one or two in-structure reads, and if it's not there, then go make a play off-script. Your quarterback needs to make some plays in chaos, which is where Jones struggled. Mac could operate within the offense's framework. However, the working conditions needed to be nearly perfect, which isn't realistic in the NFL.

With that top of mind, my evaluation of the 2024 quarterback class came down to three non-negotiables for the third overall pick:

Elite physical traits (arm talent) to be a high-end playmaker in and out of structure. Must be an athlete at the position.

Generates easy velocity on throws from congested pockets or off-platform. Passers who must put all their weight into throws to hit NFL-sized windows need not apply.

A baseline level of mental processing and instincts. You want him to know how to play quarterback. Not just a big-armed athlete (no Zach Wilson's, please).

If a quarterback has zero physical limitations and his eyes are mostly in the right places, I'm willing to bet the rest will figure itself out. You can harp on the fine details all you want. But it's nit-picky to paint them as fatal flaws, with evidence from many top quarterbacks that you can fix things like footwork, throwing mechanics, and other QB minutia.

Due to those fundamental beliefs, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is my top overall player for the Patriots in this draft. Maye led the FBS in big-time throws over the last two seasons (79) and has a manageable turnover and sack rate throughout his career. He makes franchise quarterback throws while limiting negative plays — sign me up.

There are fair critiques of areas where Maye needs to improve, particularly his footwork, that we'll address. But he, in many ways, is the anti-Mac Jones. Maye checks every box from a physical tools standpoint with prototypical size (6-4, 223 pounds) while playing the one, two, make a play brand that's taking over the NFL.

Furthermore, Maye is an ideal fit for offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt's offense. Maye is a savvy middle-of-the-field thrower with "A+" arm talent to operate AVP's vertical concepts. He is also comfortable with pro-style elements like play-action and making checks at the line of scrimmage.

Traditionalists will label Maye as a project with a high ceiling and a low floor. However, there's a very large sample size suggesting Maye fits the mold as the new prototype for a modern NFL quarterback: elite arm talent, mobile, and an aggressive playmaker.

Let's dig into the film to illustrate why we are all in on Drake Maye for the Patriots:

Strength - Arm Talent While Throwing From Congested Pockets

When evaluating quarterbacks, the litmus test for arm talent isn't who throws the ball the furthest. Driving the ball without the benefit of solid footing is far more important.

It's a significant adjustment for many quarterback prospects to go from throwing without much pressure in clean pockets at the collegiate level to muddy pockets in the pros. Most of these guys come from big football powerhouses, where they have an advantage in the trenches every week. As a result, there's often a clean pocket to step into and deliver throws. Life is much different in an NFL pocket, and it's a tough way for the offense to live if your quarterback needs a college-sized pocket to drive the ball into NFL-sized windows.