Film Review: Breaking Down QB Jacoby Brissett's Role With the Patriots

In AVP's offense in 2022, the record wasn't great for Brissett (4-7), and some of that was his own undoing (more on that later). However, he played like an above-average starter before the Browns yanked him for Deshaun Watson. During his 11 starts, Brissett ranked eighth in total QBR (62.0), and the Browns averaged 23.9 points per game (11th in the NFL). Brissett was also more than just a game manager, making plays with his arm and legs, with a 4.5% big-time throw rate (T-10th best).

Statistically, he outplayed Watson that season, and many thought he should've gotten a chance to start with the Commanders last season. If you extrapolate his 11 starts over 17 games, Brissett's full-season numbers two years ago would've been 4,031 passing yards, 22 total touchdowns, and nine interceptions—very respectable.

In 2022, the Browns defense was messy, leading to a change at defensive coordinator. Cleveland went from the 16th-ranked DVOA defense to first with Jim Schwartz this past season, so Brissett's defense under-performed. It's only fair to mention the Browns had a top-five rushing attack to support Brissett, though, so maybe those things offset.

Given the supporting cast he'll have at his disposal, it's a long shot that Brissett could have a late-career renaissance like Geno Smith. But it's worth noting that Brissett and Smith were at very similar stages of their careers. Smith broke out as a starter at age 32 in his ninth season, exactly where Brissett is now. Care to dream?

Realistically, the Patriots will take the 2022 version of Brissett while he keeps the seat warm for Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, or whoever they draft. Again, everyone understands Brissett's role: make the offense viable while mentoring the future franchise quarterback.

Let's dig into the film to illustrate that Brissett can run this offense at a starter level for the Patriots next season:

Play-Action Pass Game

As we've mentioned numerous times, a significant aspect of Van Pelt's offensive system is marrying the run-game to play-action passes to generate explosive plays.

On film, that'll manifest itself with a zone-heavy rushing attack merging with moving pockets on bootleg and half-boot schemes. Cleveland would also use actions with multiple pullers to create misdirection in the defense and create single-high safety shells with the threat of the run.

For the most part, Van Pelt's offenses have leaned on two-man route combinations (example: post-dig) and three-level half-field reads off moving pockets. Unlike in the past, where the Pats would often attack the second level by using their gap/power schemes to pull linebackers out of passing lanes to throw seams and crossers, this is a more downfield approach.