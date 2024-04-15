Film Review: Analyzing QB J.J. McCarthy's Fit With the Patriots

There's usually one quarterback prospect that has a meteoric rise into the first-round conversation in every draft cycle, and this year's class is no different.

Whether you agree with it or not, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is a prospect we have to discuss for the Patriots at No. 3 overall. McCarthy followed up winning the national championship with a strong pre-draft process, where he scored points with teams at the top of the draft in interviews and impressed scouts at his Pro Day.

After declaring for the draft following his true junior season, McCarthy is the youngest quarterback amongst the consensus top prospects. The Michigan product will likely be selected in the first round just three months after his 21st birthday. Although he wasn't always asked to do much, McCarthy finished his collegiate career with a 27-1 record as a starter, with his lone loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal to TCU during his sophomore season.

McCarthy returned to school for his final season, leading Michigan to a perfect season (15-0) and its first national title since 1997. The Wolverines had a dominant defense and NFL-caliber talent all over their roster, but McCarthy made plays when called upon. The 21-year-old orchestrated a game-tying drive to send the CFP semifinal to overtime vs. Alabama, with a class-leading 48.1% of his third or fourth down attempts resulting in a first down in 2023.

In his annual draft guide, The Beast, longtime draft analyst Dane Brugler summed up McCarthy's competitiveness that teams are gravitating toward with this anecdote from an NFL scout:

"Before he signed, he was telling Michigan recruits that if they wanted to party and chase girls, go somewhere else. His class was going to be the one that restored Michigan. To have that mentality and then actually go achieve it? He's different," the scout told Brugler.

McCarthy has the intangible qualities that teams look for at the quarterback position, which is inherently a leadership role, whether the player is ready to take on that responsibility or not.

On film, he displays above-average arm talent and crisp footwork. He's also generally accurate within structure, where he benefited by throwing to open first or second reads. McCarthy posted a 6.82-second three-cone at the scouting combine, sixth-best overall and best among quarterbacks. His best trait is finding clean airspace in the pocket and extending plays.

However, it's challenging to envision McCarthy being the reason you win versus a passenger on a winning roster, and that extends beyond his usage at Michigan. As a thrower, McCarthy needs an exaggerated step into his throws to drive the ball into tighter windows and outside the numbers. Due to his elongated base, like a pitcher throwing off the mound, McCarthy sacrifices touch and control for velocity, leading to sprays on routine throws. Mentally, he's not overly creative with tunnel vision for initial reads in the progressions, which can get him into trouble.

Let's dig into the film to illustrate the pros and cons of the Patriots targeting McCarthy in the first round:

Strength I - Playing Within Pro-Style Structure

Along with being a prolific winner, McCarthy is appealing to teams because Michigan's offensive system translates well to the next level.

Although he wasn't responsible for making pre-snap checks and alerts at the line, McCarthy is one of a few college prospects with exposure to playing under center. He also made pro-style reads and throws, where he was efficient within structure on NFL-style concepts. McCarthy's footwork in his drops and throwing motion are very clean.

McCarthy is at his best throwing off play-action, where he's quick to diagnose passing windows and can drive the ball between second-level defenders. McCarthy completed 75.3% of his play-action attempts for an outstanding 11.4 yards per pass attempt.