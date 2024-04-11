Film Review: Analyzing Jayden Daniels's Fit With the Patriots 

Over the last 30 years, the Patriots have built their offense around a stationary pocket passer.

Save for the one year with Cam Newton, who wasn't at the peak of his former MVP powers anymore, New England's offense hasn't benefited from a mobile quarterback. It seems silly to lament that their QB1 wasn't a runner when the GOAT mastered playing from the pocket. Still, you always envy what you don't have.

Schematically, the quarterback being a dangerous rushing threat allows the offense to truly play 11-on-11 against the defense: the defense has to account for the quarterback in the passing game, and there are box count advantages in the run game, which we saw on some levels with Newton.

In its simplest form, football is a game of numbers. Let's say the defense is a neutral box against 11 personnel. Traditionally, that means there are seven defenders against six blockers on any given run play, with the running back accounting for making the extra defender miss. Add a mobile quarterback into the equation, and the offense can now block six guys with two potential ball carriers. That unblocked defender can only take either the back or the QB. As a defense, we have a problem.

On a pass play, the defense may want to play two-man to take away in-breaking routes on third down. Who is left to account for the quarterback when five receivers go into the pattern with split safeties over the top? Unless you're using a three-man rush with a spy or a four-man mush rush, sacrificing pressure on the quarterback, the answer is nobody – you'd better find a different coverage.

As a defensive-minded head coach, Jerod Mayo knows firsthand what it's like to design a game plan for mobile quarterbacks who have often given the Patriots defense problems. With a chance to draft one himself, it must be intriguing for Mayo and personnel chief Eliot Wolf to select reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

Daniels enters this year's draft following a stellar final season at LSU, where he put up an insane stat line: 3,812 passing yards, 1,134 rushing yards, 50 total touchdowns (10 rushing), and only four interceptions. As a runner, Daniels has breakaway speed projected in the 4.3 range in the 40-yard dash with eight runs over 15 yards in 2023. He also has impressive three-level accuracy as a more mechanically sound thrower than past quarterbacks in his mold.

However, some trends are causes for concern as Daniels tries to translate his explosive playing style to the next level, while his size is also part of the discussion here. After weighing in at 210 pounds at his Pro Day, there are question marks about Daniels being able to stay healthy, especially if he continues to put his body at risk as a runner.

Daniels's elite mobility and foundational skills as a passer make him a lock top-five draft pick. Despite having warts like any prospect, his talent is enticing for New England to change how they play offense completely.

Let's dig into the film to illustrate what makes Daniels a worthy selection with the third overall pick:

When breaking down top prospect Drake Maye in a previous post, there were three non-negotiables in my evaluation of these quarterbacks:

Elite physical traits (arm talent) to be a high-end playmaker in and out of structure. Must be an athlete at the position.

Generates easy velocity on throws from congested pockets or off-platform. Passers who need to put all their weight into throws to hit NFL-sized windows need not apply.

A baseline level of mental processing and instincts. You want him to know how to play quarterback. Not just a big-armed athlete (no Zach Wilson's, please).

Daniels doesn't check all these boxes in a prototypical quarterback sense as Maye does. However, he's an elite athlete with a solid grasp of how to play the position (box three). His high-end traits in some aspects of my non-negotiables might outweigh areas where he falls short.

To tell Daniels's story, we have to start with his mobility. Still, make no mistake: Daniels is an accurate full-field processor with enough arm talent when coupled with his athleticism. Although his arm talent isn't elite, it's not a major deterrent if he plays on time, which he often does.

Strength I - Elite Mobility on Designed Runs and Scrambles

First, Daniels's rushing ability is game-changing. He can flip the field on designed runs and scrambles, making defenses account for his legs every time his offense snaps the ball.