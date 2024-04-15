Deuce's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits

11. Xavier Leggette – WR – South Carolina

Leggette is 6-foot-1, 221 pounds, and ran a 4:39 40, as he checks every box on paper that a wide receiver can check. Considering his second-round projection and talent to play on the outside, Leggette could be the perfect combination of fit and ranking, and that is why he's a popular mock draft target for the Pats. His size and strength are badly needed in the Patriots receiver room where he'd instantly add a new dynamic to a room filled with quick inside receivers.

Met with Patriots at Combine

12. Kingsley Suamataia – OT – BYU

Suamataia likely doesn't have the foot speed to be a left tackle, but he's got everything else you're looking for from a blocker up front, including a nasty disposition and a lot of strength. With Michael Onwenu back it could push the need for a player like Suamataia down the draft board but he's a heck of a tough player and one who could potentially allow Onwenu to land back at guard.

Met with Patriots Top-30 visit

13. Mike Sainristil – DB – Michigan

If this wasn't a year the Patriots needed major help on offense, Sainristil might already be penciled onto the Patriots roster. Versatile, physical and edgy, he's a ball hawk who could play all over New England's secondary. Add in his local roots in Everett, MA and he is one of the best Patriots fits this draft season. He would be an ideal fit in the slot right out of the gate.

14. Ja'Lynn Polk – WR – Washington

Polk might be a little overshadowed by Rome Odunze but he seems like a great Day 2 option to take a swing on. He runs nice routes and features strong hands and just simply looks the part of a receiver with enough size and speed to make an impact at the NFL level. He might not be a burner but I think he'll have a long consistent all-around career. One of my favorites of the fits.

15. Jordan Morgan – OT – Arizona

Morgan is an athletic tackle prospect who could be available for the Patriots in the early second round. He's not quite as pro-ready as some of the first-round options but he has the size, length and feet to develop into a quality blindside protector, although his projection is risky, he could ultimately land at guard.

16. Max Melton – CB – Rutgers

"Mad Max" was one of my favorite cornerbacks to watch this season as he's a physical man corner who doesn't back down. He played inside and outside and ran a 4.39 40 that should help him stick with anyone. He's got instincts and is aggressive, especially in zone. It's hard to see him landing with the Patriots but he'd be a great addition to the cornerback room if the team could harness his talent and develop his consistency.

Met with Patriots at Senior Bowl

17. Braelon Allen – RB – Wisconsin

At 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, Allen is a big powerful back coming off a down year in a new system that could impact his draft status. He has enough speed to get away from defenders but is much more adept at running over them. Still just 20 years old, he has a lot of good football ahead of him coupled with additional physical growth that should make him an NFL beast. He'd make a nice complement to Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson.

18. Malachi Corley – WR – W. Kentucky

Corley plays like a running back and has some Deebo to his game that should intrigue anyone who watches him. He's really tough with the ball in his hands, a hard charger after the catch who plays with vision and power. He might not be the outside receiver the Pats need but he could contribute in a lot of useful ways even if he's a bit redundant to what's already on the roster.

19. Kamari Lassiter – CB – Georgia

Cornerback isn't a top need for the Patriots but Lassiter would make a nice schematic fit as a solid man-to-man corner that plays with an edge. He's really smooth on the move and that's why he could even shift to some safety responsibilities as well. He allowed just a 38.5 completion percentage against, the second-lowest rate in FBS.

20. Maason Smith – DE – LSU