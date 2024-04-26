 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Apr 25 - 02:00 PM | Fri Apr 26 - 01:55 PM

Lazar's Best Available Players for the Patriots on Day Two of the NFL Draft

Exclusive: Inside the Draft Room After the Selection of Drake Maye

Analysis: New Regime Makes its Mark with Maye

Unfiltered 1-on-1 with Eliot Wolf: Draft Pick Reaction

Experts react to Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Instant Analysis: Patriots Take UNC Quarterback Drake Maye Third Overall

Photos: Patriots First Round Pick Drake Maye In Action

Drake Maye: "I'm competing to win"

Jerod Mayo on drafting Drake Maye: "I am very happy, I am very excited"

Drake Maye goes No. 3 to Patriots

Drake Maye College Highlights | 2024 NFL Draft

Film Review: Analyzing QB Drake Maye's Fit With the Patriots 

Photos: NFL Draft Red Carpet

Photos: Inside the Patriots Draft Room

Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Deuce's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Patriots All Access: Live Draft Preview, One-on-One with Eliot Wolf

Patriots Unfiltered's 2024 Draft Forecast

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Instant Analysis: Patriots Take UNC Quarterback Drake Maye Third Overall

The New England Patriots selected University of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Apr 25, 2024 at 10:20 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

16x9 - Main Channel

The Patriots did the predictable thing on the first night of the 2024 NFL Draft, staying put at third overall and selecting quarterback Drake Maye from the University of North Carolina. It was a move that many mock drafts predicted and for good reason, the promising young prospect has all the tools necessary to become an impact starter at the most important position in football and has the kind of franchise-altering potential that the team desperately needed.

Maye started 26 games over three seasons for UNC, throwing 63 touchdowns to 16 interceptions and earning ACC Player of the Year (2022) and leading the ACC in passing (2023) along the way. He finished his college career with a 17-9 record as a starter.

Still just 21 years old, Maye has plenty of development ahead of him, but he has the size, arm strength and athleticism to do everything asked of him.

With veteran Jacoby Brissett in place, the Patriots can afford to be patient with Maye, as the young QB will need to develop his consistency and decision-making. Still, his talents are sure to impress immediately out of the gate as New England has acquired the kind of potential franchise quarterback that they've been searching for since Tom Brady's departure in 2020.

There was plenty of speculation that the Patriots would select Maye in the lead-up to the draft and sometimes the most obvious move is the one that makes the most sense. While there are other needs to be filled, the one at the quarterback position was the most glaring if New England is to get back to contention status.

"Overall, Maye needs to cut down on the reckless decisions, but he is a well-put-together passer with the on-field command, athletic instincts and arm talent to create solutions for the problems that NFL defenses present," wrote Dane Brugler in "The Beast," his annual draft prospect breakdown for The Athletic. "With his physical gifts and smarts, he is cut from the same cloth as Justin Herbert and has a similar ceiling as an NFL player."

Maye is expected to arrive in New England by Friday where he'll meet with the media and take the traditional on-field picture from inside Gillette Stadium with ownership while getting a crash course in everything Patriots.

With seven more draft picks still in the pipeline, the Patriots are off to a great start, checking off the box for their biggest need with an exciting new prospect to build around.

Related Links

Photos: Patriots First Round Pick Drake Maye In Action

View Photos of Patriots first round pick, quarterback Drake Maye in action at UNC.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10).
1 / 12

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10).

Photo by Jefferey A. Camarati / University of North Carolina Football
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye throws in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State.
2 / 12

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye throws in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia State.

AP Photo by Hakim Wright Sr.
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) stiff-arms South Carolina linebacker Stone Blanton (52).
3 / 12

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) stiff-arms South Carolina linebacker Stone Blanton (52).

AP Photo by Erik Verduzco
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against Appalachian State.
4 / 12

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against Appalachian State.

AP Photo by Rerinhold Matay
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye runs between two defenders.
5 / 12

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye runs between two defenders.

AP Photo by Reinhold Matay
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to throw a pass under pressure.
6 / 12

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to throw a pass under pressure.

AP Photo by Gene J. Puskar
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs with the ball to escape Clemson defender.
7 / 12

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs with the ball to escape Clemson defender.

AP Photo by Jacob Kupferman
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye hurdles a Duke defensive player for extra yardage.
8 / 12

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye hurdles a Duke defensive player for extra yardage.

AP Photo by Chris Seward
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye stiff arms Clemson player.
9 / 12

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye stiff arms Clemson player.

AP Photo by Jacob Kupferman
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) rears back to pass during game against Virginia.
10 / 12

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) rears back to pass during game against Virginia.

AP Photo by Chris Seward
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs with the ball against Clemson.
11 / 12

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs with the ball against Clemson.

AP Photo by Jacob Kupferman
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10).
12 / 12

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10).

Photo by Jefferey A. Camarati / University of North Carolina Football
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Lazar's Best Available Players for the Patriots on Day Two of the NFL Draft

With the Patriots holding the 34th and 68th selections on Friday, who could New England target after selecting QB Drake Maye in the first round?
news

Transcript: Drake Maye Draft Press Conference

Read the full transcript from Drake Maye's draft press conference on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
news

Analysis: New Regime Makes its Mark with Maye

In the first draft of the new regime, the Patriots were happy to sit tight and grab Drake Maye with the third overall pick.
news

Experts react to Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots first round draft pick from the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Transcript: Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf Draft Press Conference 

Read the full transcript from Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf's press conference after the first pick.
news

Film Review: Analyzing QB Drake Maye's Fit With the Patriots 

What made new QB Drake Maye a no-brainer first-round pick for the Patriots. 
news

Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

The New England Patriots hold eight selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here's everything you need to know and how to follow the Draft live.
news

NFL Legends and Active Players to Announce Selections at 2024 NFL Draft 

Pro Football Hall of Famers and Detroit Lions Legends Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders among day two announcers.
news

Deuce's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits

Here are Mike Dussault's 50 favorite 2024 draft fits for the New England Patriots.
news

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Here are Evan Lazar's 50 favorite 2024 draft fits for the New England Patriots.
news

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Lazar's Best Available Players for the Patriots on Day Two of the NFL Draft

Transcript: Drake Maye Draft Press Conference

Analysis: New Regime Makes its Mark with Maye

Experts react to Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Instant Analysis: Patriots Take UNC Quarterback Drake Maye Third Overall

Transcript: Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf Draft Press Conference 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Exclusive: Inside the Draft Room After the Selection of Drake Maye

Get an inside look at the Patriots Draft Room during the First Round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Unfiltered 1-on-1 with Eliot Wolf: Draft Pick Reaction

Patriots Unfiltered checks in with Eliot Wolf, the Patriots Director of Scouting to discuss their First Round Draft Pick, Drake Maye!

Drake Maye: "I'm competing to win"

Patriots First Round Draft Pick Drake Maye addresses the media on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Jerod Mayo on drafting Drake Maye: "I am very happy, I am very excited"

Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo and Patriots Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf address the media on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Hype Video: Patriots First Round Pick Drake Maye

Watch college football highlights from Patriots 2024 NFL Draft pick Drake Maye. The University of Carolina quarterback was taken third overall by New England.

Bucky Brooks on Patriots selecting Drake Maye at No. 3 overall: 'The comparisons to Josh Allen are real'

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks on New England Patriots selecting quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 overall: 'The comparisons to Buffalo Bills quarterback josh Allen are real' on "NFL Draft Center"
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising