Analysis: New Regime Makes its Mark with Maye

However, many of those same traits were attached to Allen when he left Wyoming and with solid coaching from Brian Daboll in Buffalo, he eventually improved to the point where he is routinely among a small handful of MVP candidates each season.

Just how similar are the skill sets of Allen and Maye? Check out this snippet from Allen's draft profile from Dane Brugler, author of the famous "Beast" that is considered the gold standard when it comes to draft publications:

Strengths

Elite physical characteristics. Tall, athletic frame. Loose arm to deliver crisp throws with unforced velocity. Fluid athlete for size. Comfortable throwing from all platforms or on the move.

Weaknesses

Sloppy mechanics, especially lower half, leading to accuracy problems. Inconsistent timing and efficiency from snap to delivery. Holds the ball too long. Give defenders too much of a heads up that the throw is coming, forcing bad balls – throws too many passes to the other team.

Now compare that to Brugler's assessment of Maye:

Strengths

Built well with prototypical size. Has fluid, explosive release with above-average velocity to drive the ball and make every throw on the field. Quick feet when reacting to pocket pressure. Agile mover to evade rushers and one of the better third-down scramblers in recent years.

Weaknesses

Plays with reckless tendencies and still learning the throws he shouldn't make. Generally accurate but arm gets juices up and misses some layups. Needs to reel back some bad habits in pocket like bouncing and falling away from throws. Needs to take better care of the ball. Panic decisions when getting sacked.