Get to know Patriots first-round draft pick Drake Maye

Athletic Pedigree

By this point, many are familiar with the athletic prowess possessed by the Maye brothers -- especially with oldest brother Luke winning a national championship as a forward with the UNC men's basketball team in 2017. You may recall his headline-grabbing buzzer-beater against Kentucky to advance the Tar Heels to the Final Four during that March Madness run. But to truly understand the family dynamic, you have to look at the foundation.

Both Drake's paternal grandfather and great-grandfather were standout baseball players. His grandfather Jerry Maye was once playing in the Minnesota Twins organization. Drake's father, Mark, was a star UNC quarterback through the mid-80s, and spent a short stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers himself before returning to Chapel Hill to work as a graduate assistant and further his education.

Though Drake's mother Aimee wasn't a collegiate athlete, she played high school basketball. She met Drake's father when Mark was coaching her Powder Puff football team and she worked in UNC's football recruiting office. Some things are too cool to be circumstances.

"You take two people who grew up in very competitive families, athletic backgrounds, talk about sports a lot, watch sports a lot, play sports a lot," Aimee told The News & Observer in a 2023 profile. "And you marry them, and then they have four boys? It's almost like a pressure cooker."

After Luke came Cole, a former pitcher for the University of Florida with a College World Series title on his resumé. Beau, the third brother, is a senior at UNC and plays Division I basketball for the Tar Heels like his brother Luke, who is still playing oversees in Japan.

Drake was the youngest of the family, though, with three active and energized older brothers, it's hard to imagine him ever being babied. If anything, he had to play at a higher level than most kids his age just to keep up with his older brothers.