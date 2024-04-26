Get to know Patriots first-round draft pick Drake Maye

 Skip to main content
The anticipation is over with the New England Patriots selecting Drake Maye third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, it's time to get acquainted with his off-the-field scouting report.

Apr 26, 2024 at 12:30 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

AP PHOTO / ADAM HUNGER

The anticipation is over.

The Patriots did months of homework on University of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, and with the third overall pick, New England got its guy.

The selection makes Maye the highest-drafted quarterback for the franchise in 21 years, when the Patriots took Drew Bledsoe first overall and forever changed the trajectory of the franchise.

It's too soon to know if Maye will have a similar impact, though by most accounts, his biggest appeal was his high ceiling.

His draft profile highlights his size, athleticism, tools, arm strength, and work ethic. Now that he's in New England, it's time to get acquainted with his off-the-field scouting report.

Athletic Pedigree

By this point, many are familiar with the athletic prowess possessed by the Maye brothers -- especially with oldest brother Luke winning a national championship as a forward with the UNC men's basketball team in 2017. You may recall his headline-grabbing buzzer-beater against Kentucky to advance the Tar Heels to the Final Four during that March Madness run. But to truly understand the family dynamic, you have to look at the foundation.

Both Drake's paternal grandfather and great-grandfather were standout baseball players. His grandfather Jerry Maye was once playing in the Minnesota Twins organization. Drake's father, Mark, was a star UNC quarterback through the mid-80s, and spent a short stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers himself before returning to Chapel Hill to work as a graduate assistant and further his education.

Though Drake's mother Aimee wasn't a collegiate athlete, she played high school basketball. She met Drake's father when Mark was coaching her Powder Puff football team and she worked in UNC's football recruiting office. Some things are too cool to be circumstances.

"You take two people who grew up in very competitive families, athletic backgrounds, talk about sports a lot, watch sports a lot, play sports a lot," Aimee told The News & Observer in a 2023 profile. "And you marry them, and then they have four boys? It's almost like a pressure cooker."

After Luke came Cole, a former pitcher for the University of Florida with a College World Series title on his resumé. Beau, the third brother, is a senior at UNC and plays Division I basketball for the Tar Heels like his brother Luke, who is still playing oversees in Japan.

Drake was the youngest of the family, though, with three active and energized older brothers, it's hard to imagine him ever being babied. If anything, he had to play at a higher level than most kids his age just to keep up with his older brothers.

For anyone into birth order theory or the studies that show younger siblings are more likely to become elite athletes, this is music to your ears.

Related Links

Versatility is a Virtue

Despite his father's own success in football, Mark never pushed the sport on his boys. And though Drake took to football the most, the NFL rookie credits the other sports he played that helped hone his craft as a quarterback.

Drake has said playing baseball allowed him to get comfortable throwing off-balance and from different angles. As a larger guard playing basketball, his court vision and ability to anticipate throws translated to football.

He's apparently a solid golfer as well. A story told in Sports Illustrated illustrates a round played with Jim Nagy at the Senior Bowl where Drake's driver got him to the green on a short par-4.

If competition is involved, Drake is interested.

Quarterback Astrology

Not everyone is into astrology, and that's fine, but here in the lifestyle section of Patriots.com it's worth noting that he's a Virgo born on August 30 of 2001.

Virgo is the sixth astrological sign in the zodiac, and the common characteristics associated with the sign reflect the qualities you would want in a quarterback.

They're known for their analytical minds, attention to detail, diligence, reliability, communication skills, composure under pressure, ability to learn quickly, and the high standards they set for themselves. Virgos are often driven by a desire to serve others and derive satisfaction from contributing to the greater good of those around them.

Other Virgo quarterbacks of the past and present include Patrick Mahomes, Dan Marino, Terry Bradshaw, Andrew Luck, Joe Theismann, and Deshaun Watson. We'd be remiss not to also mention Stephon Gilmore, Ed Reed, Larry Fitzgerald and Marvin Harrison, among others.

Just something to think about.

Other Notes...

According to the LinkedIn profile he likely won't need to check often, Maye studied business administration, operations, and management at UNC. He's been with his girlfriend Ann since the seventh grade, with pictures of the couple sprinkled through an Instagram feed mostly full of football action. Maye doesn't post much on X (formerly known as Twitter) aside from sharing his UNC praise, highlighting the accomplishments of friends and teammates, and using his account as a platform to raise money for charity.

He hopes to bond with his new teammates on the golf course, playing video games, and through getting to know each other on a personal level.

Follow Maye on X at @DrakeMaye2 or by his Instagram handle, @Drake.Maye.

