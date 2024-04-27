 Skip to main content
Official website of the New England Patriots

Eliot Wolf on drafting Caedan Wallace: "He is a really impressive kid"

Patriots Unfiltered 4/26: Day 2 Draft Reaction, Drake Maye In-Studio Interview, Cam Williams Interview

Photos: Patriots 3rd Round Draft Pick Caedan Wallace in Action 

Inside the Draft Room as New England Selects OT Caedan Wallace

Caedan Wallace College Highlights | 2024 NFL Draft

Instant Analysis: Patriots Beef Up Tackle Depth With Penn State's Caedan Wallace

Hype Video: Patriots Second Round Pick Ja'Lynn Polk

Inside the Draft Room After New England Selects WR Ja'Lynn Polk

Draft Pick Analysis: Patriots Select WR Ja'Lynn Polk in Second Round

Instant Analysis: Patriots Add Receiver Ja'Lynn Polk in Second Round

Ja'Lynn Polk: "I'm blessed to have this hat on my head"

Unfiltered 1-on-1 with Cam Williams: Draft Pick Reaction

Photos: Patriots 2nd Round Pick Ja'Lynn Polk in Action

Ja'Lynn Polk College Highlights | 2024 NFL Draft

Photos: Drake Maye makes first visit to Foxboro

Patriots Catch-22: First Round of NFL Draft Reaction, Best Available on Day 2, Drake Maye Analysis

Drake Maye's First Look at his Patriots Locker and No. 10 Jersey

Drake Maye Introductory Press Conference: "I'm ready to take on anything"

Get to know Patriots first-round draft pick Drake Maye

Experts react to Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

Apr 26, 2024 at 10:08 PM
New England Patriots
See what the experts had to say about the Patriots day 2 draft picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round 2, Pick 37: Ja'Lynn Polk, WR - University of Washington

Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)

Ja'Lynn Polk

#- WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 203 lbs
  • College: Washington

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Polk is a tough receiver with good hands who enters a stacked Patriots receiver room as its 10th player. He has inside/outside potential but was somewhat overshadowed by teammate Rome Odunze. The Patriots will hope Polk can put it all together and give them a needed injection of playmaking skill.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: Solid if unspectacular No. 2-type receiver with great hands. Polk should get a chance to contribute right away.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: The #Patriots draft WR Ja'Lynn Polk with the 37th overall pick. My 24th-ranked player on my big board.

Tamara Brown, Patriots.com: Solid pick by New England Patriots to pair with Drake Maye. Ja'Lynn Polk's experience inside/out, catch radius + willingness to block stands out to me. #NePats #NFLDraft

Albert Breer, NBC Sports Boston: The Patriots take Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk.

Ian Rapoport, NFL Network: The #Patriots get their big-time WR at No. 37, selecting Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk.

Brian Hines, Pats Pulpit: The #Patriots have added a WR: Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk at 37th overall.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

The Patriots select Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk with their top pick in the second round (No. 37).

🏈6-foot-1, 203 pounds

🏈41 games, 30 starts

🏈143 catches, 2,231 yards (15.6 avg.), 18 TDs

🏈 3-year starter; inside/outside flexibility

Robert Griffin III, ESPN: Ja'Lynn Polk is a jack of all trades and a master of taking advantage of his opportunities. He ATE with over 1k rec yards despite having Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan at Washington. Can play X, Z or in the slot. The @Patriots have a versatile WR room and just got another one.

Jeff Howe, The Athletic: I heard from a couple teams last week that were interested in potentially getting Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk in the back half of the second round. The Patriots just took him at No. 37. Might look early based on pre-draft rankings, but teams were definitely lurking.

Doug Kyed, Boston Herald: As someone who watched every second of Washington Huskies football that I possibly could last year, new Patriots WR Ja'Lynn Polk helped make Michael Penix Jr.'s life a lot easier. Big and physical. Hauls in contested catches. Can move around the offense. Good player.

FitzyGFY: Well Polk-y Dokey! Welcome to the Pats party, pal. Kinda fired up to have someone from The Penix Trio on the team. #NFLDraft #ForeverNE

Peter Schrager, Fox Sports: NFL has been far higher on Polk this entire Draft process. Patriots got themselves a good one. I had Polk going first round in my first Mock last week.

Mark Daniels, MassLive: The Patriots are drafting Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk with the 37th pick. Patriots WRs coach, Tyler Hughes, worked at Washington last year. Polk, 6'1, 203 pounds, caught 69 passes for 1,159 yards with nine touchdowns.

Ari Meirov, The 33rd Team: The #Patriots are selecting Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk with pick No. 37, getting a weapon for Drake Maye.

Zack Cox: Obvious Patriots connection for new draft pick Ja'Lynn Polk: new Pats WRs coach Tyler Hughes was with Polk at Washington last season.

Ben Volin, The Boston Globe: Patriots start the draft QB-WR. How refreshingly conventional

Adam Schefter, ESPN: At No. 36, the Commanders selected DT Jer'Zhan Newton.

At No. 37, the Patriots selected WR Ja'Lynn Polk.

Jerry Thorton, Barstool Sports: Pats are clearly investing all their capital into building up the 2025 Patriots offense

Mike Giardi, Boston Sports Journal: Another one of my guys - WR Ja'Lynn Polk - is coming to New England.

Round 3, Pick 68: Caedan Wallace, OT - Penn State

Penn State offensive lineman Caedan Wallace poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)

Caedan Wallace

#-- OT

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 322 lbs
  • College: Penn State

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Wallace played right tackle at Penn State and there's seems to be a log jam at that spot without an experienced true left tackle on the roster. But he's an athletic player with good size and potential that will have every chance to win a job. Eliot Wolf believes he could have some potential at left tackle, a positive sign especially if Wallace is to get on the field early.

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com: Experienced T who played right side at Penn State but has the feet and length to stay outside in NFL.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com: Just missed Caedan Wallace on the big board. But here are my film notes from my spreadsheet. Wallace has got the feet and length to stick at OT for the #Patriots. Very balanced mover in his pass sets.

Tamara Brown, Patriots.com: Caedan Wallace who has over 1,000 snaps in his college career brings extensive experience to Patriots offensive line. Solid jump in development from 2022-2023 season.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

The Patriots select Penn State OT Caeden Wallace with their third-round pick (No. 68).

🏈 6-foot-4, 314 pounds

🏈 47 games, 40 starts

🏈 Played solely right tackle (could have guard flexibility in NFL as well)

🏈 Older prospect at 24 years old; comes from football family

Adam Bogdan, Patriots Inform: #Patriots stick with the plan and go OT. Caedan Wallace fit or exceeded every metric he partook in as an OT. Long arms, big hands, good athleticism. Effort player. Knows where to be. Can struggle against speed, but we'll see how he develops.

Cameron Wolfe, NFL Network: Patriots taking Penn State OT Caedan Wallace with No.68 pick. New England new regime of HC Jerod Mayo & de facto GM Eliot Wolf has been clear where they need to upgrade -- offense, offense, offense.

1st 3 picks:

3. QB Drake Maye
37. WR Ja'Lynn Polk
68. OT Caedan Wallace

Jordan Schultz, Bleacher Report: Caedan Wallace started a ton of games in Happy Valley. He played RT in college — time to protect Drake Maye

Mike Giardi, Boston Sports Journal: Caeden Wallace is the pick for the Patriots. Played RT at Penn State. Was here for a "30" visit.

Dakota Randall, Pro Football Network: Louis Riddick on Caedan Wallace:

"This is my guy. ... I like a whole lot of things about this player. I'm gonna struggle to say anything bad about him. I thought his tape was as good as his much more heralded left tackle in Olu Fashanu. ... This guy is another solid pick."

Brian Hines, Pats Pulpit: Eliot Wolf says they believe Caeden Wallace can play left tackle.

Zack Cox: Patriots saw a slew of the more highly regarded tackles come off the board right before them, but they began this draft the way many wanted: 1st-round QB 2nd-round WR 3rd-round OT

