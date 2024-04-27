Instant Analysis: Patriots Beef Up Tackle Depth With Penn State's Caedan Wallace

"Overall, Wallace needs to continue developing his consistency, but he is a smooth athlete with a wide base, punch-ready hands and improved physicality to finish," writes Dane Brugler in "The Beast". "It wouldn't be a surprise to see him starting as an NFL rookie at right tackle or potentially inside at guard."

There's no question that the team needed to add to their tackle depth, however, it appears to be a log jam at right tackle where Michael Onwenu is currently projected as the starter, while Free Agent signing Chuks Okorafor appears to be slated for the left side at this point, despite spending the entirety of his pro career on the right side. Competition will be significant at both tackle spots and the team will hope to find enough athleticism to protect the blind side.