Instant Analysis: Patriots Beef Up Tackle Depth With Penn State's Caedan Wallace

After hitting on two of their biggest needs with their first two picks the Patriots hit a third need in the third round, tabbing Penn State tackle Caedan Wallace. Wallace played right tackle for the Nittany Lions and is considered an athletic developmental player.
Wallace wrapped up a five-year career at Penn State with an Honorable Mention on the All-Big Ten team. He played in 47 games over that span, starting 40, all at right tackle. He has ideal 34" arms to go with his 6-foot-4, 314 pound frame.
"Overall, Wallace needs to continue developing his consistency, but he is a smooth athlete with a wide base, punch-ready hands and improved physicality to finish," writes Dane Brugler in "The Beast". "It wouldn't be a surprise to see him starting as an NFL rookie at right tackle or potentially inside at guard."
There's no question that the team needed to add to their tackle depth, however, it appears to be a log jam at right tackle where Michael Onwenu is currently projected as the starter, while Free Agent signing Chuks Okorafor appears to be slated for the left side at this point, despite spending the entirety of his pro career on the right side. Competition will be significant at both tackle spots and the team will hope to find enough athleticism to protect the blind side.
Calvin Anderson, Vederian Lowe, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Conor McDermott and Andrew Stueber round out the depth at tackle, with Onwenu always a candidate to slide back inside. That could also be the ultimate destination for Wallace, but as a third-round pick, he'll have every opportunity to earn meaningful reps as a rookie.
DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer