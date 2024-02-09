Report: Dont'a Hightower to Return as Patriots LB Coach

Hightower played all over the defense as a Patriots linebacker from 2012-2021 and should be well-equipped to take over a veteran unit led by captain Ja'Whaun Bentley and 2023's breakout LB Jahlani Tavai on the inside. On the outside things are less certain, with Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings and Mack Wilson all eyeing free agency next month.

Mayo recognized Hightower's potential and smarts first as teammates from 2012-2015, then when Mayo went on to coach Hightower in 2019 and 2021. Now he'll put Hightower's potential and smarts to work as the team welcomes a Patriots legend back into the fold.

"High and I have always had a great relationship. I was older. He was like a young pup," Mayo said last spring. "But he was very smart. He was very athletic. I got a chance to play beside him. I got a chance to coach him. There aren't many people like Hightower in terms of just his smarts. I think that gets overlooked a lot with High. High is a very smart football player. You talk about Randy Moss, no one really talks about his smarts, very smart football player. And that's Dont'a Hightower."