EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The two front entrances to the Patriots locker room inside Gillette Stadium can be found at the farthest left and right corners of this enormous chamber. Traditionally, offensive and special teams players are housed from the left to about the middle, while defensive and practice squad players occupy lockers from the middle to the right.

Were you to enter from the left, you'd have little trouble identifying which locker is Brandon Bolden's, even without looking up to find his nameplate overhead. For his, you see, is the one in which a gigantic boom box takes up residence.

Finding little use for the equipment at home, where he and his wife, Arianna, now have three young children running around, Bolden first brought it to work several years back, looking for a safe and out-of-the-way place to stash it. "One of our equipment guys was like, 'You should put it in your locker, like you're installing it in a car,'" explains Bolden, who loved the idea. "So, we just threw it in there, and that's where it's been ever since."

Even during Bolden's challenging 2018 season, when he left the Patriots for a year to play with the Miami Dolphins, and again throughout an even more surreal 2020, the season out of which Bolden chose to opt, along with several other teammates, over pandemic-related concerns.

His enormous radio sat dormant on both occasions in what was previously, and would be yet again, Bolden's Patriots locker, as if the universe somehow foresaw his subsequent returns to resurrect it. Which is precisely what has transpired, to the delight of many, Bolden himself included.

In the years B.C. (Before COVID, that is), when media would conduct interviews with players inside National Football League locker rooms, those that covered the Patriots were frequently entertained by the veteran New England running back and special teams stalwart, who served a tertiary if unofficial role as the team's resident disc jockey.

On Fridays in particular, when the NFL practice week usually draws to a close for teams playing on Sunday, Bolden's eclectic mix of song selections provided levity and goodwill between the players, as well as between media and players.

Ever since this ongoing pandemic laid waste to much of what we consider normal life, reporters and camera crews have, with very limited exceptions, been excluded from the inner sanctums of NFL teams. Interviews have been conducted mostly via video conferences, phone calls, and occasionally in person, at a regulated distance, either outdoors or inside within a designated space other than the locker room.

During a recent conversation, Bolden confirmed that his old reliable boom box still resides in his locker and his music still entertains teammates. "It's been fun. Real fun," he emphasizes. "Guys come by and request everything. And even sometimes in the morning. We have our own 'Start the Day Right' playlist. It gets everybody going, gets the blood going."

Yet, he also divulged that this season, he acquired some competition from free agent signing Matthew Judon, whose locker exists on the opposite end of the room.

"Judon went and got an entertainment system. We kind of just split the locker room in half. It's cool. Judon has the defensive side, and I have the offense and special teams guys on my end. So, he takes requests on his end, I take requests on my end."

Bolden describes a scene that at times features simultaneous soundtracks, lending the Patriots locker room the appearance of a nightclub with dueling genres. "You could be walking through an R&B party [at one end] and then walk into some hip-hop, or you're coming from a disco and going into something else. You just never know."