Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

Here again, Lawrence draws on his father, Michael, a 25-year firefighter, for inspiration. "I started doing Thanksgiving turkey giveaways with him when I was 17. He went on a call during the holidays one year and saw this family's whole house burned down. Christmas Eve, they lost everything. He went to the store and bought everything he could for them – toys, food, and all that. The joy from that got him to push us to do more. To make in a yearly thing."

He's done more than make it a yearly pursuit, and hasn't limited his community involvement to Thanksgiving. After Lawrence and Andrea lost a baby due to a miscarriage, he chose to highlight the organization that helped them cope with their loss, by featuring them on his footwear during the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative in 2017. He's also expanded his outreach to those less fortunate by sponsoring backpack giveaways to students and baby showers for underprivileged mothers, to cite a couple of other specific examples.

"The community comes out so much for us on Sundays," says Lawrence, "that this is where we can show that we're here to support them, too."

All of the Guy family's community efforts have not gone unnoticed. Lawrence was recently named the Patriots' nominee for the NFL's 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which each year recognizes the player who demonstrates outstanding results on and off the field.

Lawrence's charitable work often puts him in direct contact with schoolchildren, some of whom may be dealing – unwittingly, perhaps – with the same learning challenges that he once faced. For them, he offers a specific message that he can back up with personal experience.

"I tell them a little bit about my story, but the biggest message I have is, there's a difference between playing around and people trying to hurt your feelings and hold you back. The difference is, if your friends are not willing to help you out, to make strides with you, and all they want is to make fun of you and make sure you don't have the confidence to grow, they're not a friend. They're just holding you back. You should not be around those people. They're not trying to help you grow as a person. They want to put you in this box that you shouldn't be in.