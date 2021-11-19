Official website of the New England Patriots

New England Patriots Lawrence Guy named Week 11 NFLPA Community MVP

Nov 19, 2021 at 12:18 PM
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Lawrence Guy has been named the Week 11 NFLPA Community MVP after hosting a baby shower that provided more than $40,000 in products and gifts for 20 local moms in need.

"It's an honor and a privilege to receive this award out of all the great community service that is currently being done in the NFL," Guy said. "Giving back has always been a priority of mine, and I am so grateful to be able to have a platform to help others and raise awareness in areas that are in need. I will continue to impact the community that shows up for me every Sunday!"

On November 12, the New England Patriots defensive lineman and his wife, Andrea, generated diapers, strollers, baby monitors, bouncers, pacifiers, health supplies and more for this group of expectant moms. The event, which took place at Gillette Stadium, also featured a catered, plated meal that allowed the women to connect with one another and the Guys.

Guy worked with five non-profit organizations in the Boston area to identify the 20 moms who participated – Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Our Single Parent House, Abby's House, Sojourner House and Casa Myrna.

Bridge Over Troubled Waters provides innovative services to runaway, homeless and high-risk youth to help them avoid a lifetime of dependency on social services. Our Single Parent House is an open-intake, voluntary transitional living program for pregnant and parenting homeless young women and their children. Abby's House provides shelter and affordable housing as well as advocacy and support services to homeless, battered and low-income women. Sojourner House provides comprehensive services to domestic and sexual abuse victims. The fifth and final organization, Casa Myrna, provides domestic violence awareness efforts as well as shelter and supportive services to survivors.

The baby shower served as the newest charitable program hosted by the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, which was founded in 2019. The organization works to provide resources and opportunities for financially disadvantaged families, aiding more than 5,000 households in need through various initiatives.

In August, Guy held his 10th annual backpack giveaway that provides school supplies, snacks and Patriots gear to more than 150 students before they head back to the classroom. On November 23, the foundation's latest Thanksgiving giveaway will take place, where 400 turkeys and boxes of food will be distributed to families in need at Martin Luther King School in Worcester, Massachusetts. And next month, Guy will host "Shop With A Jock," an annual shopping spree for 50 underprivileged children to fulfill their holiday wish lists.

In honor of Guy being named this week's Community MVP, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to his charity or foundation of choice. Our supporting partner, Aldine Sports Association, will create customized T-shirts and hoodies featuring his unique Community MVP superhero illustration made by HEARTLENT Group. The apparel will be sold on ASA's website during the season, with a portion of all proceeds going to Guy's foundation or charity of choice.

Guy, along with the other 2021 Community MVPs, will become eligible for this year's Alan Page Community Award, which is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player.

The Community MVP campaign is part of the NFLPA's continued efforts to support the year-round, civic outreach and engagement of its player members. Please visit the NFLPA Community MVP website to learn more about the program.

2021 NFLPA Community MVP winners:

  •  Week 1: Justin Reid, Houston Texans
  •  Week 2: Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
  •  Week 3: Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills
  •  Week 4: Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers
  •  Week 5: Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
  •  Week 6: Von Miller, Denver Broncos
  •  Week 7: Brett Hundley, Indianapolis Colts
  •  Week 8: Chris Harris Jr., Los Angeles Chargers
  •  Week 9: Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals
  •  Week 10: James Smith-Williams, Washington Football Team

