Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Dec 07, 2021
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced Lawrence Guy as its nominee for the WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE. Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Each of the league's 32 nominees were announced today.

Since joining the Patriots, Lawrence has been one of the most active players in the New England communities. Lawrence and his wife Andrea established the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides resources and opportunities for financially disadvantaged families. The foundation became an official nonprofit in 2019 with the goal of inspiring and helping disadvantaged families achieve their full potential. The foundation's three main programs include the back-to-school event, Thanksgiving with the Guys and Shop with a Jock.

He has eagerly participated in the Patriots Foundation's signature holiday events, including the Thanksgiving basket giveaway at Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries in Boston and the Children's Holiday Party at Gillette Stadium for 250 children from the Salvation Army and community centers across the region. He can always be counted on to participate in Gifts from the Gridiron, a holiday shopping event for youth experiencing homelessness. Lawrence has also dawned superhero and Toy Story-themed costumes for annual Halloween celebrations with children battling cancer. 

He always seeks out Patriots staff looking for more ways to get involved and give back. Lawrence has unveiled technology labs at elementary schools, participated in virtual and in-person classes with students, helped to install playgrounds and listened to student project presentations. He has led football clinics with AccesSportAmerica, a nonprofit that provides high-challenge training and sports opportunities for children and adults with disabilities. Lawrence offered his support to first responders at the start of the pandemic by sending appreciation videos, meeting virtually with healthcare workers and donating lunches to staff at a hospital in Miami. 

"It's an absolute honor to be chosen as the Patriots 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee," said Lawrence Guy. "My wife and I strive to give back to the community and to have this platform in the NFL creates a huge opportunity. I am honored to have my name mentioned in the same sentence as Walter Payton who left such a great legacy on this game."

"Lawrence Guy represents what a New England Patriot is and we are proud to nominate him as this year's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "Lawrence and his wife Andrea are involved in wide range of community initiatives in and around New England and it's amazing to see all of the wonderful work they are doing."

As a nominee, Lawrence Guy will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field. 

For the fourth year in a row, all 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVI. The 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the Thursday before Super Bowl LVI, on ABC. 

All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's 7th annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name or Twitter handle. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 7 and Jan. 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to his charity of choice, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear.

