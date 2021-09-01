Lawrence Guy Receives the New England Patriots Patriots 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy was presented with the 2021 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium. On Tuesday night, Guy was recognized for his outstanding commitment in giving back to the community. Guy is the 19th Patriots player to receive the award.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft presented Guy the award, which is named in honor of the late Ron Burton, the first player drafted by the team in the inaugural year of 1960 and a community leader whose widespread charitable work was a model for how a Patriots player can make an impact off the field.

"More impressive than his performance on the field is Lawrence's desire to give back off the field," said Kraft. "This award is the ultimate award for the Guy family. Lawrence's focus on the community is a joint effort with his wife, Andrea. Together their family has started the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation that makes an effort to dive into the community each season and give back to those in need. Their foundation has hosted events like back-to-school giveaways, holiday giveaways and events that place a special focus on education and students with learning disabilities. I am proud to recognize Lawrence and his family for their service to our community."

Guy was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Baltimore in the 2017 offseason and immediately made an impact with the Patriots, earning a starting position and helping the team to three straight AFC East division titles, two straight conference titles and a Super Bowl against the Los Angles Rams when the defense that surrendered just three points against a Rams team that entered the game averaging 32.9-points per game.