Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Notebook: Uche, Winovich bring fresh pass rush possibilities

Players to Watch: Patriots at Giants

Day 19 blogservations: Newton jumps right back in

Analysis: Depth, versatility aplenty among RBs  

Notebook: Pats vet linebackers setting the tone

Day 18 blogservations: Mac Jones takes advantage of opportunity

Analysis: Backups battle for limited O-line spots 

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

Lawrence Guy Receives the New England Patriots Patriots 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Aug 31, 2021
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy was presented with the 2021 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium. On Tuesday night, Guy was recognized for his outstanding commitment in giving back to the community. Guy is the 19th Patriots player to receive the award.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft presented Guy the award, which is named in honor of the late Ron Burton, the first player drafted by the team in the inaugural year of 1960 and a community leader whose widespread charitable work was a model for how a Patriots player can make an impact off the field.

"More impressive than his performance on the field is Lawrence's desire to give back off the field," said Kraft. "This award is the ultimate award for the Guy family. Lawrence's focus on the community is a joint effort with his wife, Andrea. Together their family has started the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation that makes an effort to dive into the community each season and give back to those in need. Their foundation has hosted events like back-to-school giveaways, holiday giveaways and events that place a special focus on education and students with learning disabilities. I am proud to recognize Lawrence and his family for their service to our community."

Guy was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Baltimore in the 2017 offseason and immediately made an impact with the Patriots, earning a starting position and helping the team to three straight AFC East division titles, two straight conference titles and a Super Bowl against the Los Angles Rams when the defense that surrendered just three points against a Rams team that entered the game averaging 32.9-points per game.  

Guy joins a select group of Patriots players to receive the Ron Burton Community Service Award. Past recipients are David Andrews (2020), Kyle Van Noy (2019), Joe Cardona (2018), Jordan Richards (2017), Rob Gronkowski (2016), Nate Solder (2015), Devin McCourty (2014), Matthew Slater (2013), Zoltan Mesko (2012), Jerod Mayo (2011), Vince Wilfork (2010), Kevin Faulk (2009), Larry Izzo (2008), Ty Warren (2007), Jarvis Green (2006), Matt Light (2005), Troy Brown (2004) and Joe Andruzzi (2003)

2021_headshots_recropped__0056_Guy_Lawrence_2021

Lawrence Guy

#93 DL

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 315 lbs
  • College: Arizona State

