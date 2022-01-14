Left, Then Right: For second time, Brown proving key to Patriots O-line

As an NFL rookie, Brown saw limited action in five games. By 2016, however, he started all 16 games for the Niners, including one at left tackle. Again during an injury-shortened 2017 season, he made one start at left tackle, but had established himself as San Francisco's primary right tackle. Those brief appearances on the left side, though, had opened some eyes on the East Coast.

Prior to the 2018 NFL Draft, New England traded with San Francisco to acquire Brown. In need of left tackle help when longtime starter Nate Solder signed with the New York Giants as a free agent that offseason, the Patriots believed Brown filled that bill. He would affirm their trust in him, starting every game at that position and, in so doing, helping solidify an offensive line that became instrumental in run blocking, pass protecting, and capturing for New England the Super Bowl LIII crown.

A free agent immediately thereafter, Brown accepted a four-year, $66-million contract from the then-Oakland Raiders which made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in pro football. The Raiders moved Brown back to right tackle, where he would start only a combined 16 games in which he played over the next two seasons.

Once more in need of offensive line help, the Patriots reached out to the Raiders during the 2021 offseason to work out another trade to acquire Brown a second time. Though a Week 1 calf injury would cause him to miss almost all of the first half of this regular season, Brown's return to right tackle in November has helped stabilize a Patriots offensive line that went through myriad iterations throughout his absence.

Although he only spent two years at GMC, Brown, who'll turn 29 in April, thinks the experience there reinforced a long-held belief in himself. "That I can do anything I put my mind to," he explains. "I've never had a Plan B. It was either going to be basketball or football. I look back on it and I'm in the NFL now, seven years in. I don't regret any decisions I've made."