Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

During his introductory press conference and recent interviews, one thing that stood out was Mayo's looseness and willingness to crack jokes to keep it light…Mayo (sorry for the pun).

While introducing Mayo as the Patriot's next head coach, Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft needed some help with one of Mayo's family members' names, to which the Pats head coach jokingly went, "It's one of those black names. I'll help you with that."

According to his teammates, that's Mayo, genuinely himself even in the biggest professional moment of his life: "Mayo is a clown. He's hilarious," Spikes said. "You just gravitate towards people like that, and he was one of those guys. Even when work got long, the season got long, you could lean on him. He was always there with the same positive attitude."

"He would just be clowning in the meetings. It would be really quiet. Meetings have been going all day, and he'd just go take a bathroom break or leave the room, and he'd just say real loud: I'm out of here, and everybody would just burst out laughing every single time. I think it was from some movie that he got it from, but it was just hilarious," said Spikes.

McCourty recalled a story during a warm-weather road game where players gathered in the trainer's room to receive extra fluids to stay hydrated.

"It might have been Miami or somewhere we were doing all our IVs. As the IVs go in, you don't want your bag to run out because then air starts going in, and it can make your chest feel tight. Mayo knows most of the guys don't know about that," McCourty began. "So one guy's bag stays open for maybe five seconds. And he's like, oh, my chest feels a little tight. This is game day. Mayo's like, oh, my goodness, doc, doc, his chest feels tight. He has air in there! His heart is going to stop! He's going nuts. Everybody's looking at him, and he just starts dying laughing. He goes, I'm kidding, guys. I'm kidding."

"To me, especially for me coming from college where we were super strict on game day, it was like, no talking, no doing this, no doing that. Getting there and hearing somebody show you like, hey, we just need to be ourselves. However we are every single day is how we should take the field to go out there and have fun," McCourty added.

From a non-football standpoint, Mayo would also host gatherings where he'd invite teammates to his house. Hightower referred to them as "linebackers nights" at the Mayo household.

"He would have linebacker nights, and he'd invite everybody over. Cook up some real good food, and he was just a great dude to be around not just in the locker room but outside too. We just always have a great time. Who was on the grill? I can't remember who was on the grill, but we always had a good time together. We always hung out," Hightower told Patriots.com.

During one of those linebacker nights, Collins recalled that Patriots Hall of Famer Tedy Bruschi joined the group as it was customary for retired legends like Bruschi to come around the team.

"I was a rookie one time we were all at his house. We were all having cigars or something, and I was in a big recliner chair, like the main chair. Then, Bruschi came, and Mayo told me something like you better get on up out of that chair, and I'm like, what you mean? Mayo was warning me about it. Sure enough, Bruschi comes in and tells me to get up out of the chair. That was my first time meeting Tedy Bruschi at Mayo's house having cigars."

"We fight every day. But at the same time, here comes Mayo to loosen stuff up. Just keeping us happy, keeping us honest, and not getting down too low and not getting too high. At the end of the day, he's a happy guy. He's high off life," Collins said.