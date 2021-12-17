Recipe for Success: Bethel lets life come to him

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – In South Carolina, there still exists a handwritten document attesting to Justin Bethel's childhood desire to become a National Football League player.

"Not too long ago, my mom found a little thing that I wrote … in like, fifth grade or something. And it said, 'I want to play football in the NFL.' I don't even remember writing that," the 31-year-old Patriots special teams star admits with a laugh. "I guess that's every little kid's dream that plays sports. So, apparently that's what I wanted to do, but as time went on, there were a lot of things I thought I wanted to do."

What he remembers more clearly is how he began playing football on a whim during the sixth grade. "One of my friends played quarterback on a Pop Warner team," Bethel continues, "and he was like, 'Hey, man, we used to play in the backyard all the time. Come join and I'll throw you the ball all the time.' And I thought, 'Yeah, that sounds cool. Let me do that.'"

Such is how Bethel, a man of many interests, seems to have approached life throughout his first three decades, allowing the changing tides of destiny to carry him toward whatever suits his fancy at any given time.

As a youngster in The Palmetto State, Justin found several unrelated activities that caught his attention. At various points during his upbringing, he considered pursuing careers in engineering, math, and music – the latter being the primary source of income earned by his father, a traveling pianist and vocalist.

Whenever Justin got home from a long day of school and youth football practice, he'd tuck into a nice meal prepared, more often than not, by his dad, who deriving exceeding amounts of joy from the cooking process. "My mom," Bethel adds, "would cook some things every now and then, but for the most part, all the cooking was done by my dad. Even to this day, he cooks, and it'll be 11 o'clock at night and he'll whip up a midnight snack. Eight-ounce steak, sweet potatoes, or some lobster."

The apple, if you'll pardon the food metaphor, didn't fall far from the tree. When Justin learned that the curriculum at South Blythewood High School offered culinary classes, he signed up without giving it too much thought. "I took it the period right before lunch," he recalls, "so I could make my own food, not eat the school lunch. I started learning so many things and found I had a little talent and enjoyed it."

The same description could be applied to his football career at that stage. While Justin and his Blythewood teammates were good enough in 2006 to win a Class 3A state championship, college programs didn't seem to take notice of the young defensive back who felt as comfortable behind a griddle as on the gridiron.

A year later, with graduation fast approaching, Justin had narrowed his college choices down to two: the Charlotte, North Carolina campus of Johnson & Wales University, Providence, Rhode Island's world-renowned culinary arts institution (which doesn't have a football team), and the University of South Carolina (which very much does, as well as a cooking school).

"I didn't have a lot of offers for football," Bethel explains, "so, I was thinking maybe I could walk on to South Carolina's program, try and get a scholarship, and take their culinary program."

Here again, though, fate intervened on Justin's behalf. One of his Blythewood coaches from the state championship team had since moved up to Presbyterian College, an FCS football school (Division I-AA) about an hour from Justin's hometown that didn't offer cooking but did offer him a scholarship to play.

"I'd get time playing as a starter, full ride, and I was like, 'Yeah, you got me!' I had never lived outside the state of South Carolina. I love being around family. I wasn't one of those kids that needed to go to a college across the country. I didn't put as much effort into choosing a college as I should've. But the Lord put me where I needed to be."

Having chosen his college based largely on monetary considerations, Justin now had to pick a new classroom concentration. With so many interests from which to choose, he once again tossed his future to the winds.

One of the few aspects of school Justin didn't like much was writing, particularly when he had to pen long papers. Consequently, he searched for a major that didn't require much of that. "Lo and behold," he confesses with an almost embarrassed laugh, "it was business management. But I really enjoyed it. It helped me understand certain aspects of business that I still use today, like contracts, legal stuff. I know the basis of a lot of it. You get that broad learning about everything. It worked out for me."