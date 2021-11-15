Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Nov 15 | 02:50 PM - 11:59 PM

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Browns 

Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points

5 Keys from Patriots' 45-7 win over Cleveland

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/14

Press Pass: Patriots players react to big win over Cleveland

Game Notes: Patriots offense scores over 40 points for the second time in 2021

Bill Belichick 11/14: "Great day for us on so many different levels"

Mac Jones 11/14: "When we click on all cylinders we can be pretty good"

Full highlights from Browns vs. Patriots: NFL Week 10

Jakobi Meyers' first career TD comes on his 135th career catch

Hunter Henry hauls in laser from Mac Jones for 3-yard TD

Rhamondre Stevenson muscles in for 2-yard TD

Mac Jones' 19-yard tight-window DIME to Henry couldn't be more accurate

Mac Jones' 26-yard rainbow to Meyers is a thing of beauty

Can't-Miss Play: Bourne soars over two Browns to snag Jones' 23-yard TD dime

Rhamondre Stevenson bullies his way through Browns for 5-yard TD

Kyle Dugger nearly scores TD after intercepting Mayfield's pass

Hunter Henry hauls in 3-yard Touchdown

Game Day Roster Update: Multiple moves alter Patriots active roster

Patriots Activate T Trent Brown Off Injured Reserve; Place LB Jamie Collins on Injured Reserve; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the Active Roster

A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

Nov 15, 2021 at 11:49 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Safety Adrian Phillips celebrates a big play during Week 1 of the 2021 season.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Safety Adrian Phillips celebrates a big play during Week 1 of the 2021 season.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – An extraordinary number and variety of artworks, many of them large-scale, adorn both the interior and exterior of Colorado's Denver International Airport. Some were commissioned to be more than just decorative pieces, but also tributes to some of the state's most notable and influential figures. In one such work, a massive mural, you'll find a depiction of an early jazz musician named Melvin Phillips

Some of Phillips' descendants who still reside in Colorado have had the pleasure of seeing the mural and recognizing their relative in it. Others who now hail from elsewhere take pride in knowing that it exists, even if they've yet to lay eyes upon it. Melvin's great-grandson, Adrian Phillips, counts himself among the latter.

"I grew up in a musical family," the Patriots safety explains. "My dad was a percussionist in his high school marching band. My grandfather played the sax, and my great-grandfather played the trumpet. When I was young, I used to play percussion in middle school and took piano lessons in high school … I was pretty solid at it, but I forgot how to play. The love of it is still there. If there are people playing, I usually stop and listen because I love the sound."

Adrian marched to the beat of his own drum and eventually abandoned music so he could focus on his other passion: football. Even as a child in Garland, Texas, a suburb northeast of Dallas, he aspired to become what he is today, a professional player in the National Football League – although the now-29-year-old defender first hoped to be a quarterback.

"I played defense, too. Played both ways," he's quick to point out. "In middle school, I was a QB and linebacker. Then in high school, I started out as a quarterback, but transitioned to receiver and safety. I still thought I had a chance to play in the NFL, though, because I was highly recruited [by colleges]. I felt like the dream was still attainable."

Indeed, following a productive four-year college career with the high-profile University of Texas Longhorns from 2010-13, Phillips had every reason to believe he'd continue to play football on Sundays. Representatives from NFL clubs showed considerable interest in him, but as the 2014 NFL Draft unfolded, the former Longhorn captain learned his first painful lesson about the business of pro football.

"It happens to a lot of kids," Phillips observes. "They're told they're going to get drafted. Teams say, 'We're going to take you in this specific round. Have your phone ready.' Then they call you back and say, 'It's actually going to be this [later] round.' And they just keep playing this game with you. Eventually, they tell you they want you as a priority rookie free agent. And then you look up and you're sitting at home for a month."

In Phillips' case, he'd be forced to wait until mid-June before the Chargers, still based in San Diego at the time, finally invited him to sign with them. Over the next 18 months, the Chargers would release Phillips eight different times, subsequently re-signing him either to their practice squad or 53-man active roster. He played in only three games as a rookie, but tripled that number in 2015, with two starting nods among his nine appearances.

"That first year was … I kind of saw red the whole time," he can chuckle at the recollection today, "because I wanted to prove everybody wrong. Yeah, I was a good player, but they already had their guys. They said they wanted to keep me for the practice squad, which I was grateful for. I just kept working and working and – there were a lot of ups and downs – that's the business side of football.

"We had a lot of injuries, but also had a lot of DBs. I was 22 at the time and didn't understand it. I wanted them to realize, hey, if I'm a good player, if you say you want to keep me, then keep me. It was a whole other side of football I didn't understand."

Safety Adrian Phillips during his years with the Chargers organization.
AP Photo by Rick Osentoski
Safety Adrian Phillips during his years with the Chargers organization.

By 2016, Phillips had established a foothold in the league, allowing him the opportunity to reexamine his conscience. Stability and maturity brought with them a change in Phillips' outlook, which ultimately manifested itself in a more productive player on the field.

"Around my third or fourth year in the league, my mindset really started to change. I really didn't want to prove people wrong anymore. It was more about proving myself right, challenging myself," he remarks. "That's really when I saw my game start to elevate – the mental and physical aspect of it. There wasn't hatred anymore. I didn't care what anybody else thought. I just wanted to be the best player that I knew I could be."

His new approach paid dividends in 2018 with Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. 

"That's when it finally hit me that this is the recipe. Worry about you, don't worry about anyone else, because everyone else is on a different timeline. Focus on yourself and things will start working out."

Despite an injury-curtailed 2019 campaign, Phillips entered the 2020 offseason as a free agent whom the Patriots coveted. Early in the signing period, he inked a two-year, $6 million deal with New England.

2021_headshots_recropped__0021_Phillips_Adrian_2021

Adrian Phillips

#21 DB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 210 lbs
  • College: Texas

Phillips' career wasn't the only aspect of his life undergoing a seismic shift. So, too, did his family status. In 2017, he wed his longtime girlfriend, the former Camille Forbes, a medical student whom he met as a college freshman. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy they named Dylan, this past September, just as Adrian's second season with the Patriots had gotten underway.

"It's tough," he admits about simultaneously being a father and professional football player. "I mean, you're actually caring for a life 24/7. When you're in the office, all you're worried about is your son and your wife, because they're at home and you want to make sure they're okay. My wife puts in a lot of work, a lot of hours. It's a full-time job.

"Juggling that, realizing I have to do a better job of turning off football once I get home and being a dad. You hear people talking about that stuff, but it really doesn't click until you have a child of your own. You can't worry about if you had a bad day at the office, or if something made you mad. You have to turn that off and be the best dad you can be."

It helps ease Adrian's mind that Camille Phillips, MD is a pediatrician. This coming offseason, when Adrian's football season is over, the Phillips family will head back to Texas so Camille can complete the final year of her residency at Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin.

At the same time, Adrian is scheduled to become a free agent once again. However, he's become an integral part of the Patriots defense over the past year-and-a-half and says he's open to continuing his NFL life here in Foxborough.

"New England is totally different than Texas or SoCal. First off, it's cold! But it's been fun to experience the East Coast. It's a whole different way of life. I'm sure, somewhere in California, they've got fall foliage, but I'd never seen true foliage before I got here. I'd never been in 18 inches of snow. This is just a different style of living, and I love it!"

In Week 8 of the 2021 season, Adrian Phillips races to the end zone with an interception against his former team, the Chargers.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
In Week 8 of the 2021 season, Adrian Phillips races to the end zone with an interception against his former team, the Chargers.

Related Content

news

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.
news

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

Once thought too small for big-time college programs, Myles Bryant is proving he belongs in the National Football League.
news

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.
news

Folk Lore: Nearing milestone, veteran Patriot only focused on next kick

On the precipice of his 300th career NFL field goal, Patriots kicker Nick Folk reflects on a career that developed rather unexpectedly.
news

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.
news

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.
news

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?
news

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.
news

Two Small Flags, One Big Moment: Andruzzi's Reflections on 9/11

Twenty Septembers later, former Patriots offensive lineman Joe Andruzzi reflects on the role he and his family played -- and continue to play -- in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
news

Looking Back at Bryant College

It's been almost 20 years since the Patriots last trained at Bryant College, but the memories remain fresh for many of those involved.
news

Half of Me: The Kyle Van Noy story

For Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy, family is a relative term.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/15

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Browns presented by CarMax

Meet Boyd: Gillette Stadium field crew's newest (and goodest) employee

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Browns

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 45-7 week 10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Watch Bill Belichick's postgame speech to the players and Matthew Slater breaking down the team huddle.

Next Gen Stats: Mac Jones' 3 most improbable completions Week 10

Watch New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' three most improbable completions from Week 10 of the 2021 season.

Bill Belichick 11/15: "We need to peak on Thursday this week"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November 15, 2021

Press Pass: Patriots players react to big win over Cleveland

Patriots players Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and others address the media following the week 10 victory against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

What Went Right: Patriots score 45 unanswered points against the Browns

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 45-7 victory against the Cleveland Browns.

Matthew Judon 11/14: "We knew what we had in the locker room"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising