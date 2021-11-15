A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – An extraordinary number and variety of artworks, many of them large-scale, adorn both the interior and exterior of Colorado's Denver International Airport. Some were commissioned to be more than just decorative pieces, but also tributes to some of the state's most notable and influential figures. In one such work, a massive mural, you'll find a depiction of an early jazz musician named Melvin Phillips.

Some of Phillips' descendants who still reside in Colorado have had the pleasure of seeing the mural and recognizing their relative in it. Others who now hail from elsewhere take pride in knowing that it exists, even if they've yet to lay eyes upon it. Melvin's great-grandson, Adrian Phillips, counts himself among the latter.

"I grew up in a musical family," the Patriots safety explains. "My dad was a percussionist in his high school marching band. My grandfather played the sax, and my great-grandfather played the trumpet. When I was young, I used to play percussion in middle school and took piano lessons in high school … I was pretty solid at it, but I forgot how to play. The love of it is still there. If there are people playing, I usually stop and listen because I love the sound."

Adrian marched to the beat of his own drum and eventually abandoned music so he could focus on his other passion: football. Even as a child in Garland, Texas, a suburb northeast of Dallas, he aspired to become what he is today, a professional player in the National Football League – although the now-29-year-old defender first hoped to be a quarterback.

"I played defense, too. Played both ways," he's quick to point out. "In middle school, I was a QB and linebacker. Then in high school, I started out as a quarterback, but transitioned to receiver and safety. I still thought I had a chance to play in the NFL, though, because I was highly recruited [by colleges]. I felt like the dream was still attainable."

Indeed, following a productive four-year college career with the high-profile University of Texas Longhorns from 2010-13, Phillips had every reason to believe he'd continue to play football on Sundays. Representatives from NFL clubs showed considerable interest in him, but as the 2014 NFL Draft unfolded, the former Longhorn captain learned his first painful lesson about the business of pro football.

"It happens to a lot of kids," Phillips observes. "They're told they're going to get drafted. Teams say, 'We're going to take you in this specific round. Have your phone ready.' Then they call you back and say, 'It's actually going to be this [later] round.' And they just keep playing this game with you. Eventually, they tell you they want you as a priority rookie free agent. And then you look up and you're sitting at home for a month."

In Phillips' case, he'd be forced to wait until mid-June before the Chargers, still based in San Diego at the time, finally invited him to sign with them. Over the next 18 months, the Chargers would release Phillips eight different times, subsequently re-signing him either to their practice squad or 53-man active roster. He played in only three games as a rookie, but tripled that number in 2015, with two starting nods among his nine appearances.

"That first year was … I kind of saw red the whole time," he can chuckle at the recollection today, "because I wanted to prove everybody wrong. Yeah, I was a good player, but they already had their guys. They said they wanted to keep me for the practice squad, which I was grateful for. I just kept working and working and – there were a lot of ups and downs – that's the business side of football.