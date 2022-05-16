Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

Previously: 8

Stadium Grade: B

Locale: Average

Suggested Stay: Long Weekend

One of our country's original cities (and one of its first capitals), Philly has become one of my favorites, particularly if you only have a few days of vacation time to allocate. Modern city planner took the town's passion for sports into consideration when they decided to lump all the major athletic venues in one area. The football stadium, hockey and basketball arena, and baseball ballpark can all be conveniently found on the same giant footprint of land south of the city center. Philly sports fans are notoriously tough on out-of-towners, however, so, you will be forgiven if you plan on leaving immediately after the game. If so, the airport's only a quick 15-minute drive away.

Till then, to make the most of your time in Philadelphia, book your hotel in the historic district, so you can walk to all the important Revolutionary War-era sites, like the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall. I've not yet had a chance to explore the Museum of the American Revolution, but it's tops on my list next time I go. Less than a half-hour drive northwest will take you out of the city to Valley Forge, where George Washington and his troops spent a pivotal winter during the struggle for independence.

Obviously, you'll want a picture with the statue of Rocky Balboa, now located on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, just to the right of the steps leading up to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, made famous in the original, Oscar-winning "Rocky" film. But don't stop there. Definitely do the touristy thing and jog up those steps like Sylvester Stallone's character did, exulting at the top and taking in the fantastic view of the Philly skyline. But then go inside the museum for a wonderful cultural experience. Afterward, stroll 10 minutes down the parkway to the Barnes Foundation for even more world-class art.

You're hungry now, right? Non-vegetarians will clearly want a Philly cheesesteak to cross off their Wander List, but trust me, plenty of better ones can be had in the city than those served up at dueling shops Geno's and Pat's (just ask a local for their recommendations).

For a truly unique dining experience unlike any other in the world, head to Rocky's neighborhood of South Philly and grab a table at the Victor Café for dinner and a show. Every 15 minutes or so, the wait staff, who are all classically trained vocalists, serenade the entire restaurant with solos or duets. Rocky fans will also recognize this as the location of Adrian's restaurant, which is featured in several scenes throughout the movie franchise.