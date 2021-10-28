Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

If his new coaches and teammates in Seattle harbored any prejudices against him for being relatively undersized, it didn't take long for Myles to disarm them.

"There were guys that were bigger, quicker, faster, stronger," he concedes, "so, you have to find a way to tackle them, get around them. If the guy was bigger, I had to use my quickness to get around him. If the guy's the same size, I use my power. It's never an obstacle, just part of the game."

Myles started, of course, at the bottom of Washington's defensive back depth chart, seeing limited, if any, practice reps. But soon, players ahead of him either got injured or weren't performing to the coaches' liking. Bryant would get his opportunity and never let go.

"I happened to make plays and from there," he adds, "I kept getting better and better and found myself on the field." As a true freshman, Bryant gained valuable experience in 11 games for the Huskies. Thereafter, he played in all 13 games in each of Washington's next three seasons, finishing his college career with 191 total tackles (122 solo, 14 for losses), four interceptions, 20 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

For this Pasadena native, born the day after the 1998 Rose Bowl between Michigan and Washington State, his collegiate highlight may have been his own appearance in "The Granddaddy of Them All," when his Washington Huskies faced Ohio State on January 1, 2019. "That was a full-circle moment," he observes, "from outside to inside." Myles' college football experience overall wasn't at all what he expected.

"It was a wholesome, growing experience," he continues. "People tell you that walk-ons are the bottom of the team, but for me, it was very welcoming. All the guys were willing to help. They didn't look down on me, they just thought, 'This guy can play well, so, let's help him out. Let's find a way to get him on the field.'

"After a while, I got a scholarship and ended up playing. It was a very good experience. It was for sure a humbling experience and gave me a lot of perspective on things."

Following the Rose Bowl loss to the Buckeyes, Myles sensed he needed to learn even more about life, and about himself. When some friends returned to campus raving about their school-sanctioned trip to Tahiti, he spoke to his guidance counselors at the university, begging to be included on whatever cultural exchange program they had planned next. It would happen that coming summer of 2019 in a remote village in Cambodia.

"Going into it, I just wanted to travel outside the country," he confesses. "It was my first time traveling internationally. And it was far more than I expected."

For starters, the humid weather and the Khmer language, neither of which were familiar to Myles; then, the sleeping conditions – on the floor, having to cover himself with insect netting to prevent mosquitoes and other bugs from biting him and his fellow travelers.

"Here, we have toilets," he points out, "but there, they have holes in the ground and just pour water down them to 'flush' the waste. It was just a lot different, but very eye-opening. I'm thankful that we didn't go there and stay in a hotel. We actually stayed in a village with locals for seven days. They fed us. We were able to play soccer with them, teach them how to play basketball, and we connected through that, even though we didn't speak the same language. Sports was the common language we spoke.

"It was a great trip. It allowed me not to take life as seriously as I was taking it. I was able to identify what was important, which is how you treat others, how you make others feel. It also made me realize how big the world is and how different it is around the world. It inspired me to put a group like that together one day, not necessarily to Cambodia, but somewhere outside the U.S."