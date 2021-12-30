American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Knowing next to nothing about American college football, Jakob and a friend immediately set about scouring the internet to research everything they could about it. After a couple of weeks, they hatched a plan to compile a Word document listing every NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly Division I) school, complete with the names and email addresses of every defensive coach.

Jakob then sent messages to hundreds of schools, attaching his highlight reel, videos of his workouts, and a plea to give him an opportunity. Only three of them responded, each with a similar request of their own: They wanted to see Jakob play against top-flight American talent first. Could he go to a prep school or high school here in the United States?

Serendipity favored Jakob. As it turned out, an aunt and other relatives lived in Jacksonville, Florida. Furthermore, The Sunshine State allows students to play high school football up until they turn 19. Although he'd already graduated from German high school in the spring of 2013, Jakob wouldn't turn 19 until December that same year. Plus, he could take a few additional American courses to complete the requirements for a U.S. high school diploma.

In an effort to impress college coaches further, Jakob took the English-language SAT and ACT tests from Germany and received solid scores. Jakob's Jacksonville family also agreed to take him in, as did Jean Ribault, the local high school. In July 2013, Jakob arrived in Florida, expecting, he told his accommodating aunt, to impose on her no longer than a year. True to his word, he'd be gone in half that time.

"Didn't feel that big [a decision] at the time," he confesses with an infectious laugh. "I didn't have anything I was super passionate about besides football that would make me apply to a university in Germany. I had no idea this was going to lead to my getting a scholarship. It was just like, 'I'm going to try this and see if it works. I'll probably be back in Germany next year.' That was the mindset in July. By January, I was at the University of Tennessee getting ready for spring football."

But first, he had to overcome the culture shock of the realities of his new homeland.

"When you have an international background," he points out, "you kind of have a warped perspective of what life in America is really like, because you only have pop culture references. My family lives in Duval County, one of the rougher neighborhoods in Florida. I think I stuck out.

"During the summer, I would jog from my aunt's house to the high school. It really wasn't that far, but it was through some rougher neighborhoods. I think everybody knew that this was this weird German guy that goes to the high school here now. Nobody caused me any trouble, but I think people were a little thrown off by what I was doing."

If in fact the locals were befuddled by this self-described "meathead" of a foreigner, it didn't take long for them to embrace him and his passion for American football. Some of Jakob's new teammates at Jean Ribault, on the fringes of dropping out of school, instead drew inspiration from his quest. "Hey," they thought, "if this German kid that just showed up here thinks he can make it to a college, maybe I've got a shot, too."

The team posted a 7-4 record in 2013 – good enough to make the Florida high school playoffs, but not advance in them. During that season, though, a teammate of Jakob who had a relative on the staff of the University of Idaho sent word that the Vandals might want to take a look at this German kid. Idaho's coaches followed through and became the first school to offer Jakob a scholarship.

Rutgers, Tulane, Syracuse, and the University of Central Florida soon followed. With momentum starting to build, a few schools from the SEC – college football's most elite and competitive conference – expressed mild interest, but none made him offers. Then, Jean Ribault faced Baker County, who themselves featured a blue-chip recruit.

"I played pretty well – a bunch of tackles, a pick," Jakob recalls. In attendance that day, the defensive backs coach for the University of Tennessee, Willie Martinez, who subsequently informed linebacker coach Tommy Thigpen to pay Jakob a visit.

"They pulled me out of class. When I walked into the office and [Coach Thigpen] saw how tall I was, he said, 'We've got to offer this guy.' Which, of course, boosted my head up tremendously. I'm already thinking I'm the greatest thing ever," Johnson laughs at the memory.

At the end of his high school season, Jakob went on an official visit to Tennessee to watch them drop a 14-10 decision to Vanderbilt on November 23. But the Volunteers had already pulled out all the stops for him. "They hooked me quick," he admits. Barely five months into his initial stay in the U.S., Jakob Johnson committed to playing college football in the Southeast Conference.

One year later – 364 days, to be precise – he'd make his first start as a true freshman linebacker, posting three tackles versus Missouri while wearing jersey number 44, in homage to his fallen friend and former teammate, Florian Hansen.

Yet, his coaches still weren't quite sure what to do with this raw athlete. After briefly trying him at defensive end, Tennessee moved Jakob to tight end in his sophomore year. During each of the next two seasons, he'd see action in all 13 Volunteer games, predominantly on special teams.