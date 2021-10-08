Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

About a half-hour's drive northwest of downtown Detroit, West Bloomfield boasts the largest Jewish population in the state of Michigan. Yet, even if every resident of the township, regardless of religious affiliation, were to attend a game at Gillette Stadium, they'd fall about 1,000 seats short of a sellout (2020 census figures put West Bloomfield's total population at 64,860).

In next-door Pontiac, where the Detroit Lions long played in the Silverdome, Judon first put on football pads as a fourth grader. For the next several seasons, he carried the ball as a running back, but by the time he reached junior high, his coach there felt he could excel elsewhere.

"He saw what I didn't see in myself," Judon says of that man, William Gholston, of the same Gholston family that produced NFL defensive ends Vernon (New York Jets et al) and William (Tampa Bay). "I was always pretty talented when I was little. I wanted the ball in my hands and never really liked to tackle. But he saw different potential. 'At the next level,' he said, 'you're best at putting your hand in the dirt on the defensive line.'"

Gholston's prophecy would eventually be fulfilled, but Judon admits that his high school numbers weren't the flashiest. "You had to come watch me play," he adds, "and I don't think scouts were coming to watch West Bloomfield back then."

Indeed, the only schools who showed interest in Judon as a high school senior, when he recorded six sacks and 86 tackles, were from the Division II ranks. One top-echelon program, the University of Buffalo, showed mild interest at the last minute, but by then, Judon had narrowed his choices down to Wayne State in Detroit and Grand Valley State, a couple hours west on the opposite side of Michigan.

"Grand Valley was the nicest campus," he recalls of his first visit there. In 2010, the Lakers' first-year head coach, Matt Mitchell, who still oversees the program, decided to redshirt Judon. But folks at the school immediately saw that this player was destined for greater heights.

"What kind of killed my confidence or my pride was when I had to go D-II," Judon admits, "but when I got there, everyone was like, 'You can play at that [NFL] level.' So, I never really thought I couldn't play at the next level. I just needed the opportunity to prove that I could."

He would go on to start 32 of his 42 games for Grand Valley, finishing as the school's all-time sack leader with 35. Despite enduring a medical redshirt year along the way (Judon tore an ACL in one of his knees), he responded with a 10.5-sack season and, following both the 2014 and '15 campaigns, earned his conference's Defensive Lineman of the Year Award. With this, Judon finally began receiving attention from NFL scouts.

Though he confesses it still bothers him at times that no major college programs recruited him, Judon maintains that he wouldn't trade his Grand Valley State years for anything. During college, he met a young lady named BreighAnn. They would later marry and have their first child, a daughter they named Aniyah.

"It was a great experience … Got to learn a lot more about football – the scheme and why you'd make different calls in different situations. It was really good for me. I made friends that I'll always have for the rest of my life. As a person and as a football player, Grand Valley was one of the best things I ever could have done."