Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: MIAA State Football Championships Fri Dec 03 | 04:56 PM - 11:00 PM

Notebook: Belichick geared up for another Bills battle, no matter the conditions

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots at Bills

AFC Playoff Picture

Press Pass: Bills Mafia

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Belestrator: Breaking down the weapons on the Buffalo Bills

Super Surprise for the Haley Family

Mac Jones 12/1: "People who love football want to play in games like these"

Bill Belichick 12/1: Bills are "top to bottom a good football team"

Notebook: Pats prep for "game-changer" Josh Allen

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/1

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 11/30: "He's a guy that wants to do everything the best he can"

Patriots Mailbag: Is Belichick the Coach of the Year?

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs Tennessee Titans

'He's always with him': Devin McCourty helps family keep their son's memory alive 

Ted Karras represents his friends at Village of Merici for My Cause My Cleats

Two-for-One Special: Meaning behind Mills' jersey number 

Dec 03, 2021 at 03:47 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

20211128_PDC_Mills_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – As the final moments of Thanksgiving Weekend 2021 ticked away, the Patriots were only a few hours removed from having defeated the Tennessee Titans 36-13 at Gillette Stadium, when a surreal thought struck New England cornerback Jalen Mills. Sitting at home on his couch, he turned to his girlfriend and said, "You know what's crazy? I'm in the NFL." With a quizzical look, she responded, "Six years later, you're just realizing that?"

Recounting the conversation to a reporter, Mills divulges that, even with a Super Bowl ring from his former club and a four-year, $24-million contract with his new one, he finds it difficult to reconcile that he's living this life.

"I just don't see myself as that," he explains, "how little kids look up to me, run up to me and scream for autographs. I was once a kid that didn't have all those things – the best past, the best living conditions. I didn't have NFL aspirations."

Yet, here he is in New England, with a colorful coif and corresponding sobriquet, plus all the accoutrements to which a professional athlete could aspire. He also has something meaningful for which to play this coming Monday night in Buffalo, apart from his team's playoff positioning. Something deeply personal and poignant that, if all goes according to plan, will transport Mills back to his humble upbringing in the Lone Star State.

IDOLS AND INFLUENCES

Those who knew him best would tell you that sports never much interested Uhkoto Chatman. Instead, they would describe the Texas man as a hardcore news junky. Before liver cancer claimed his life on November 16, 2017, Uhkoto loved little more than to relax in his Dallas-area home watching 24-hour cable TV news networks.

If anything brought Uhkoto as much joy, perhaps it was the close relationship he enjoyed with his nephew, a boy who dreamt of becoming an aviator or a brain surgeon, loved the color green, and did enjoy sports, but also genuinely held his Uncle Uhkoto in high esteem. Eventually, though, another man would vie for the child's admiration.

"From the start," Jalen Mills confesses, "my first love was basketball. My mom loved basketball and used to take me to Dallas Mavericks games – Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Terry, Jerry Stackhouse, all those guys." Great though these hometown players were, none could hold a candle in Jalen's eyes to Allen Iverson of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 6-foot guard – known for his braided hairstyles and by his two nicknames, A.I. and The Answer – thrilled and inspired a prepubescent Jalen with his on-court killer instinct and fearlessness when taking on players much bigger and taller than him. When Jalen played youth basketball, he tried to emulate Iverson, down to his trademark uniform style.

"I tried to grow my hair out. I had a little bitty 'fro and tried to get braids, but my mom wouldn't let me," Jalen recalls. "I used to wear the headband, the finger wrap where he had his number, a sleeve on my arm. I had all his shoes, the Reebok Questions and Answers. I had his throwback 76er jersey when they were red, black, and a little bit of gold."

By the time Jalen reached high school, however, he'd fallen out of love with basketball because, as he admits with a self-effacing laugh, "Dudes got too tall, too fast!" He switched to football, starting off as a quarterback and wide receiver. During a workout with fellow wide receivers entering his sophomore year at Lancaster High, just south of Dallas, the defensive backs coach approached Jalen. He remembers the man saying, "Hey, I know you think you're a receiver, but you're really a DB. Why don't you come train with me? I think you have a chance to get a scholarship playing cornerback or in the secondary.'"

Now the secondary coach at the University of Missouri, Aaron Fletcher had made an offer and a prediction that would have positive repercussions in Jalen's life to this day.

"I loved competing and making plays and having fun with the guys playing football. It's a kid's sport to me," adds Jalen. "If I could get to college and a get a full ride, that would be a dream. My mom didn't have the funds to send me to any college. I had this opportunity to use what God blessed me with, so, why not."

Jalen agreed to switch to defense, and it paid almost immediate dividends. By his junior year, major college programs were showing keen interest. However, in the classroom, Jalen's grade point average couldn't keep up. Coach Fletcher knew Jalen needed to make another move – to a better school and a better environment that would help his player focus on his academics. His senior year, Jalen transferred to next-door DeSoto High, and Fletcher went with him. Together, they helped guide their new school to a 10-2 record.  

As Fletcher predicted, Jalen eventually made the necessary grades to earn a football scholarship to Louisiana State University. As a true freshman in 2012, Jalen started all 13 games for the Tigers and finished with Freshman First-Team All-America honors. Only during an injury-shortened senior season did he miss any games at LSU. However, Jalen had done enough to be selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

"My coach changed my life," Jalen remarks about Fletcher's ongoing influence. "My first couple of years of high school, I was a problem child a little bit, just trying to be with the cool kids. He's all about helping the youth. He's a blessing. I still talk to him. He's still my mentor."

20210830_PDC_Mills_DSP
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots

GOING GREEN

In Philadelphia, Mills played for a team whose primary color happened to be his favorite. Thus, he began dying his hair green, the genesis of his nickname, Green Goblin. Jalen also found himself living in the same city where his boyhood idol, Allen Iverson, began his long NBA career.

But as often as she'd taken her son to see the Mavericks play, Kisa Mills refused to take him on one particular occasion when Iverson's team came to town years ago. "I messed it up," Mills admits. "I ended up getting in trouble at school and my mom didn't let me go. I still think about that to this day."

Mills never got to watch Iverson play in person, but his mother would later stun Jalen when she arranged to introduce the two. "I still don't know how she did it," he adds with a chuckle.

During his second season with the Eagles, Mills helped Philly defeat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Two months later, on his 24th birthday, he'd returned to LSU's Baton Rouge campus to attend the football team's spring game. She informed Jalen that he was about to receive a FaceTime call from a number he didn't recognize, but that he should trust her and pick up the call.

"So, I answered and sure enough, it was AI. He said he heard I was a big, big fan, and he was a fan of me, because we had just won the Super Bowl against New England. He knew me by my style of play, and of course, I had green hair, and he was calling to wish me happy birthday. After that, I went to a couple of Sixers games here and there, got to meet him, talk to him, sit next to him. Surreal moments.

"I was turning 24 years old," observes Mills, who has grown to the same exact height as Iverson, "but if you were standing next to me on that call, you would have thought I was 12. Just smiling, telling him how much I respect him, how he inspired me to play sports the way I play it now. He was always hitting the floor, but always got up. It didn't matter who he was going against. That inspired me. He was one of the smallest guys on the court and he's playing like he was 7-feet tall. I want to be the biggest dude on the football field. I'm 6-foot, but try to play like I'm 6-5. That's the mindset I have."

2021_headshots_recropped__0028_Mills_Jalen_2021

Jalen Mills

#2 CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 191 lbs
  • College: LSU

TWO FOR ONE

Late in the Eagles' eventual Super Bowl-winning season, Jalen's Uncle Uhkoto lost his battle with cancer. The once-close relatives had long since drifted apart and fallen out of touch. As a result, only in the wake of Uhkoto's death did Jalen learn that his uncle – a man who otherwise shunned sports – could quote his nephew's NFL statistics chapter and verse: every pass breakup, every interception, every tackle, every game, Uhkoto was keeping track of Jalen. The discovery left him feeling remorseful.

"It kind of broke me down," Jalen reveals, "because we had grown apart. We were close at one point in time. It took that moment for me to realize, this is a man I looked up to as a younger kid, and now he was looking up to me, keeping up with sports that he didn't even care about. So, I wanted to honor him in my own quiet way ... You're the first person I've told this to."

In 2021, Mills would get that opportunity. After signing his free-agent contract with New England this past spring, Jalen learned that the NFL would relax its jersey number restrictions, allowing certain positions beyond kicker, punter, and quarterback to wear single-digits on their uniforms.

Mills, who wore 31 and 21 at times as an Eagle, chose No. 2 here in New England. You see, almost no one ever called Uhkoto – pronounced a-COO-too – by his full name. They preferred his shortened nickname: Two.

This Monday night, when the Patriots travel to Buffalo to face the Bills in a critical AFC East matchup, Jalen Mills hopes to pay further tribute to his late uncle by wearing a new pair of customized cleats.

Each December, in a month-long observance known as My Cause, My Cleats, the NFL encourages its players to don bespoke footwear to highlight charitable causes that are personally meaningful to the individual players. The tradition has become so popular around the league that increasing orders for the unique designs are challenging manufacturers to meet their deadlines.

As of the Thursday prior to the Bills game, Mills was at Gillette Stadium still awaiting the completion and delivery of his new pair. "If he gets them to me and I have them on," Mills alerts his audience, "you should just be on the lookout for some green cleats."

More than Mills' lifelong favorite, green just happens to be the awareness color representing liver cancer – the same disease that robbed Ukhoto Chatman of his life four years ago. "That," adds Mills, "is what I'm representing."

Related Content

news

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

With Thanksgiving upon us again, Patriots running back Damien Harris pauses to express gratitude for the women in his life who made him the man he is today.
news

A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

Having come from a musical family, safety Adrian Phillips now finds himself a player of note in the Patriots' resurgent defense.
news

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.
news

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

Once thought too small for big-time college programs, Myles Bryant is proving he belongs in the National Football League.
news

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.
news

Folk Lore: Nearing milestone, veteran Patriot only focused on next kick

On the precipice of his 300th career NFL field goal, Patriots kicker Nick Folk reflects on a career that developed rather unexpectedly.
news

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.
news

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.
news

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?
news

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.
news

Two Small Flags, One Big Moment: Andruzzi's Reflections on 9/11

Twenty Septembers later, former Patriots offensive lineman Joe Andruzzi reflects on the role he and his family played -- and continue to play -- in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign K Quinn Nordin to the Practice Squad

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Two-for-One Special: Meaning behind Mills' jersey number 

Chris Mattes honors lacrosse's Native American origins, 4 The Future Foundation for My Cause My Cleats

Notebook: Belichick geared up for another Bills battle, no matter the conditions

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/3

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Nick Folk 12/3: "You just gotta take it day by day"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Friday, December 3, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 12/3: "It's still the same. Go out and compete. Dominate"

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Jonnu Smith 12/3: "I think it's the smaller details that we set a higher standard of achievement"

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Friday, December 3, 2021.

My Cause My Cleats unboxing

Patriots players unbox their custom My Cause My Cleats ahead of their Monday night game against the Bills, when players will wear the cleats to represent the charity of their choice. For more about the Patriots chosen charities visit patriots.com/mycausemycleats.

Bill Belichick 12/3: "Buffalo is always a challenging place to play"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Damien Harris

Tamara Brown sits down with running back Damien Harris to discuss the Patriots Monday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising