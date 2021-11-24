Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

As an emergency medical technician (EMT), first responder Lynn Harris could often be found driving her ambulance around Richmond, Kentucky, a suburban community in Bluegrass territory some 30 minutes south of Lexington. "Always sticking her face in the fire to help those in need," Damien remembers of his mother's primary occupation.

Since Damien's father was not involved in their lives, the burden of supporting herself, her ailing mother, and her three kids fell squarely on Lynn's shoulders. Consequently, she frequently had to moonlight to make ends meet.

"My grandmother just needed a lot of medical attention. She's been battling a lot of things. My mother's always had to be a personal caretaker for her," Damien explains. "She's done that, working multiple jobs at a time, taking care of myself and my younger sisters. At an early age, I had to start taking care of myself sometimes, whether my mom was at work or wherever she was. I had to take care of my grandmother as well. Once my younger sisters came about, I had to start taking care of them.

"I had to take care of my mom at times," he points out, "because with her overextending herself so much out of the goodness of her heart, sometimes it left her a little down. I had to play my part in picking her up, too. I still do that to this day."

Despite her manifold commitments, Lynn remained dedicated to Damien's football career, which had become too prolific for anyone to ignore. In his junior season at Madison Southern High School, Damien ran for 2,621 yards and 42 touchdowns, marks that earned him Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year for 2013. Even though a knee injury curtailed his 2014 senior campaign, Damien still piled nearly 1,500 yards on the ground, along with 23 TDs.

"In the midst of all that, my mom never missed a game – home, away, it didn't matter," he recalls. "Even now, she's here for almost every game. She's always down to travel with the girls. She would just pack some suitcases, some coolers with food and drinks for the long drives. She's done everything to support me. My mom would do anything, go above and beyond, for her family."

Damien asserts that his upbringing caused him to mature earlier than most children, to gain an understanding of the importance of taking on a purpose bigger than oneself.

"My grandmother's a trooper ... The strength, the spirit that she has is something that's also been instilled in me. My mother's really taught me a lot, seeing her take care of my grandmother and my two younger sisters, as well as myself. It taught me how to take care of people."