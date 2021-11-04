Fresh off DPOW award, Phillips ready for next challenge

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – On Halloween, Adrian Phillips went trick-or-treating – if you will – in his old neighborhood and came home with some goodies. Facing his original NFL club, the L.A. Chargers, for the second time in as many years as a member of the Patriots defensive backfield, the 29-year-old safety helped seal another New England win by registering his first-ever interception return for a touchdown as a pro, as well as his first two-INT game in the NFL.

Asked if the two accomplishments meant more to him for having come against the Chargers, Phillips sheepishly grinned, admitting they did. "Everybody always wants to kind of stick to their former team," he explained in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots' 27-24 road win this past Sunday. "This is a great organization that we played against today. Just to be able to go out there and play against them and end up having the game that I had, it was sweet. I loved it."

Three days later, the league honored Phillips by naming him the American Football Conference's Defensive Player of the Week. This, too, marks a first for Phillips in his NFL career, making him the first Patriots defensive back to win the award since safety James Sanders got one in 2010 (former Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, now with Carolina, won Defensive Player of the Month for October 2019).

Back here in Foxborough, Phillips, having since turned the page to New England's next opponent, did his best to express gratitude for the recognition while remaining focused on the task immediately ahead of him and his teammates. He chuckled at a reporter's suggestion that the award came with a front-row parking space at Gillette Stadium.