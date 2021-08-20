Guy family, Patriots Foundation host backpack giveaway events for local students

The dog days of the preseason are upon us. While that signifies the approaching start of football season, it also means another annual milestone is coming: back to school.

As students across New England prepare to head back to the classroom this fall, it's going to be an even more complex transition than usual. After remote and hybrid learning throughout the 2020 school year, teachers and students are facing even more needs to make classrooms safe and to make sure everyone has what they need.

Recently, Lawrence Guy and his family, as well as the Patriots Foundation, stepped up to make sure local students were walking into school with all of the supplies they would need.

On Friday, Aug. 13, Lawrence and his wife Andrea hosted a backpack giveaway for students with The Key Program and Crossroads. This annual event helps kids feel ready and confident heading into the school year. This is even more important after the 2020 school year.

"I think it's important that this year they have all the tools to be able to just focus on learning and interacting with other children," Andrea said. "School is a safe haven for a lot of children, and we wanted to make sure that they had all the tools to be able to succeed this year without worrying about what they need for the classroom."

Lawrence was able to say hello to the students who came to Gillette Stadium, and he offered some advice during a question and answer session. The biggest takeaway: don't be afraid to ask for help.