Lawrence Guy gifts 150 students backpacks, school supplies

This isn't the first time Lawrence and Andrea have worked with Crossroads. They hosted a backpack giveaway last year, as well as a holiday shopping event. Many of the kids have already met Lawrence and Andrea, and this relationship building is a big part of why they have continued their work with Crossroads.

"Growing up in the inner city, it's hard to see people that come back. Nobody really wants to come back. They want to put their step in there and come back. I'm more, I want to be around. I'm not just going to show up one day and say, 'Hello, here's some stuff' and go. That's not what I'm trying to do," Lawrence said. "I'm trying to reach young adults and young children and kids, that there's somebody here that will care for you year in and year out. It's not, I'm going to make a pitstop and keep going. I'm going to stay here for a while to make sure you continue to succeed."