Patriots Defense Vows to Keep Working

In recent years a few of these losses would've gone the other way thanks to the defense's and special team's ability to produce points. Thus far New England is one of only five teams to not record a defensive or special teams score in 2023 after producing eight defensive/special teams scores in 2022. That hard regression back to the mean has had a significant impact and has left defenders wondering how they can get to the end zone themselves.

"We look at what do, what we have to do to win," said Deatrich Wise following the loss to the Giants. "We have to take the ball away and score on defense. We have to get more takeaways, more turnovers, and score on defense, too."

Though they haven't reached the end zone, the defense has seen a recent spike in takeaways. After producing just two in their first five games, the defense now has nine takeaways in their last six games. Unfortunately, the offense also has nine giveaways over the same time frame maintaining a neutral stance in the turnover battle that plays such a big part in wins and losses.

"There's a lot of things we have improved on," said Wise in assessing the defense's development over the season. "We did a lot of great things today. Stopping [running back] Saquon [Barkley]. Stopping the run. Just 10 points after they scored a lot of points against Washington. I think as a defense we're improving."

That improvement has been thanks to the rise of some important younger players. Jabrill Peppers started things off against the Giants by recovering a fumble and picking up a sack, while Christian Barmore has continued his hot streak with three pressures and a sack, contributing to a pass rush that took Tommy DeVito down six total times.

Keion White picked up the first sack of his career and set a new high with five total tackles as the rising rookie turned in the most productive day of his career. Anfernee Jennings had a similarly productive day with 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits. With opportunities arising due to injury, some have taken full advantage.

At 2-9, it's hard to highlight silver linings, but they certainly exist for the Patriots defense, especially with the rise in production from those younger players who will be back in the mix next season. It's hard not to wonder how good this defense could actually be if they were getting better support on the scoreboard from the offense. And then what would they look like with Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez back in the mix? There are some things to look forward to in 2024 despite how 2023 has unfolded.

To be fair it hasn't all been perfect for the defense and on Sunday they allowed three more 20-plus-yard plays, all to rookie Jaylin Hyatt. Despite a rise in pass rush pressure that has helped produce turnovers and a solid run defense that allowed their second-lowest rushing yards surrendered of the season against the Giants (58 yards), the increase in downfield passing plays is a cause for concern. They allowed six 20-plus-yard passes to the Commanders and three more to Gardner Minshew and the Colts.

Cleaning up the big plays remains a final bridge to cross while getting that first defensive score of the season might just be what it takes to get the team back into the win column.