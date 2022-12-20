NFL Notes: Pats playoff hopes dealt a blow

In a city known for bad decisions, it would be hard to come up with a worse one than what Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers cooked up on Sunday in Las Vegas. In a tie game with three ticks left on the clock, the two decided to play a little sandlot football and the results were disastrous.

After running about 20 yards with draw and still finding himself roughly 35 yards from the end zone, Stevenson recklessly flipped the ball back to Meyers with a number of Raiders in close proximity. Meyers then turned back and fired across the field toward Mac Jones, only to watch Chandler Jones leap to make the catch before stiff-arming the quarterback to the ground on his way to the game-winning fumble return.

It was as stunning a combination of poor situational football and decision-making as there has ever been on a football field. Running a draw rather than attempt a Hail Mary, and then treating the football like a live grenade in a tie game? It far surpassed the Miami Miracle back in 2018, when the Dolphins executed several laterals before Kenyon Drake sprinted for the winning touchdown as time expired.

The difference in the two games was the situation. The Patriots and Raiders were tied, meaning overtime was on the horizon. Miami trailed, so the reckless desperation was the only course of action, and as poor as the Patriots defense was on the play, it wasn't a case of sabotage like this one.

"This might be one of the dumbest teams I've ever seen," was how color analyst Scott Zolak described it on 98.5 The Sports Hub in the immediate aftermath. It's hard to disagree.

When has a team ever so blatantly tempted fate in a tie game in such a circumstance? Watching the NFL for the better part of 45 years I can honestly say I've never seen anything like it. It's one thing to turn the ball over and lose, but to intentionally risk losing the ball not once but twice with little to nothing to gain is the very definition of dumb football.

As a result the Patriots will almost certainly need to win out, facing a daunting slate of Cincinnati, Miami and a trip to Buffalo to close the season. And they'll do so with a quarterback coming off arguably the worst game of his young career, operating an offense that can't find a way to score more than one touchdown per game.

Making matters worse is the apparent disdain Jones and many of his teammates seem to have for the coaching staff. Operational issues have created increasing tensions between the players and the offensive brain trust, and for 15 weeks very little has changed. Plays are communicated slowly, Jones' body language lets everyone know there's an issue, and there's little to no offensive flow each week.

Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

This game was lost on a play that will be shown for generations to come, but the lack of offensive production is the far more concerning issue. Unless that changes, it's hard to imagine many wins on the horizon.

