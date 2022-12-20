Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the Patriots close out 2022?

How much of a factor has it been that over the past couple of years the Assistant Staff was basically dismantled by Flores and McDaniel? I don't think that gets talked about enough. @donald3324

Yes, it's certainly been a factor and you can also add in the retirements of Ernie Adams, Dante Scarnecchia and Ivan Fears, as well as the departure of Nick Caserio. Then fill out the rest with McDaniels (Carm Bricillo, Mick Lombardi) and Flores (Chad O'Shea, Jerry Shuplinski, Josh Boyer) among others. That's a huge brain drain from top to bottom of the organization, and it's not just run of the mill assistants, these are long-tenured NFL professionals with valuable input that comes from years of experience. That said, this is the NFL, no one is going to stay put for long. I'd love to see more moves like when they brought in Jedd Fisch and Elliot Wolf in 2020 to get some fresh perspectives. But it's a hard transition to bring in a bunch of outsiders and then assimilate them and their systems into New England's. I'd expect even more departures this year with Nick Caley and Jerod Mayo topping the list of candidates to leave. The staff and front office need to continue to be reinforced. -Mike Dussault

I have one question: "Why?" I'll take the answer off the air. @jpftw

Here is my question: What the hell are we doing? @S4msp_

Two simple questions that still get to the heart of it, it's been distressing how this Patriots team continues to make the same mistakes over and over and no unit can seem to take full control of a game and close it out. Certainly the defense has been closer and that game against the Raiders almost looked like the exact kind of effort we've been waiting for. But we've seen plenty of late game-winning drives over the years here. Doesn't matter how you play through the second half if you don't finish it out. With a serviceable offense I think this Patriots team still has the pieces to be more firmly in the playoff hunt, but the offense has just been below the line of acceptability this year. The issues are now growing out of control and the "FaiLateral" was a perfect symptom of the problems. Players taking things into their own hands, going rogue and trying to do too much. It's the antithesis of "Do Your Job" Patriots football and that's why it's been so jarring for all of us who, at the very least, expect a team that doesn't kill itself with repeated stupid mistakes that have not been fixed in five months. -Mike Dussault

If or when the Pats lose out the next three games which is a strong possibility do you see changes happen in the off season and if so what do you think that looks like? Thanks! @Fuadnehemen

I want to win and make the playoffs, but at the same time if we play well and make it to the playoffs I feel that the coaching staff will stay intact. I hate to say it but losing will be the best way to facilitate changes on the offensive side of the ball. @kfmapp

Two more questions that can be grouped together, it's hard for me to want to lose these games to prove a point. I think the offense is already too far gone at this point and the toughest games against the best teams have a way of revealing truth, not sudden weird outliers that might fool anyone into thinking this offense is anywhere close to promising enough to "run it back" in 2023 with the same set up.

Fans could accept 2021's meltdown somewhat because they felt like they had gotten the quarterback piece in place. Now, at the end of 2022, I'm not sure anyone feels completely certain of what the Patriots have on offense from those coordinating the attack to those trying to execute it.