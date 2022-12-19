After Further Review: Why did the Patriots Passing Offense Struggle vs. the Raiders on Sunday?

Vegas was all over the Patriots core third-down concepts, but the Pats had open receivers to move the chains in this example. However, Mac throws to the more covered crossing pattern, and the poor spacing combined with a slightly high throw leads to a Hunter Henry drop.

With the Patriots offense now at a 30-plus year low as the 25th-ranked unit by Football Outsiders' DVOA metric, unofficial play-caller Matt Patricia and the offensive coaching staff are easy targets. Quarterback Mac Jones completed a career-low 41.9% of his passes (13-of-31) for just 112 passing yards, which was his second-fewest yards in a game he started and finished beside the wind game in Buffalo last season.

Furthermore, Jones's expected completion percentage was 67%, while his actual completion rate was 46.7%, finishing the game with a completion percentage over expected (CPOE) of -20.4. His accuracy wasn't consistent in this game, his receivers dropped two passes, and there were a few shaky reads by the quarterback, too.

Ultimately, there were plays that the Patriots offense could've made where execution was the biggest issue. But waning confidence in their ability to scheme things up successfully on offense is understandable when defenses seem to know what's coming each week.

Here are three more takeaways and quick-hit film notes from the Patriots loss to the Raiders After Further Review:

1. Patriots Defense Slows Down Raiders Passing Attack With Simulated Pressures

Although it also succumbed to poor situational football on the Raiders game-tying touchdown drive, the Patriots defense was outstanding through 58 minutes on Sunday.

Yes, they play the full 60 minutes. And, yes, the ruling on Keelan Cole's game-tying touchdown catch was highly questionable as the refs decided there wasn't enough evidence to reverse the call on the field, which was that Cole was in bounds, resulting in a Raiders touchdown.

As schematically challenged as the Patriots offense is at times, New England's defense continues to spin the dial with the best of them. This week, the Pats unleashed their pressure package at a shorthanded Raiders offensive line and a pocket-passing quarterback.

The secondary, especially Jonathan and Marcus Jones, deserve credit for holding Adams in check and limiting Derek Carr to 231 passing yards on 38 attempts (-0.10 EPA per play). But New England got there by using highly-sophisticated schemes called simulated pressures or creepers.