Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Dec 19 | 08:55 AM - 06:00 PM

Game Notes: Patriots score fifth defensive touchdown of the season, sixth non-offensive touchdown

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Shocking Loss the Raiders in Las Vegas

8 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Raiders

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We made too many mistakes and had too many bad plays and it cost us"

Mac Jones 12/18: "Tough way to go out"

Patriots vs. Raiders Highlights | NFL Week 15

Rhamondre Stevenson rushes for a 34-yard touchdown

Photos: Patriots at Raiders Week 15

Can't Miss Play: Kyle Dugger with a Spectacular Defensive Touchdown

Rhamondre Stevenson weaves through open hole for 17-yard gain

Mac Jones rips 21-yard throw to Tyquan Thornton

Pierre Strong's patient running nets 14-yard gain to end quarter

Analysis: Patriots Activate Christian Barmore From Injured Reserve, Damien Harris Downgraded to Out

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

Inactive Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Rhamondre Stevenson Officially Active vs. Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

Week 15: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 15 at Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots must "stay united" over final three-game stretch

Coming off a last-second loss the Raiders, the Patriots will look to stick together over a final three-game stretch that will show where they truly stack up in the AFC.

Dec 19, 2022 at 10:12 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

OneBigThing (10)

There's no way to sugarcoat the devastating ending against the Raiders that dropped the Patriots to 7-7 on the 2022 season and left their slim playoff hopes dangling by a thread. Making it even worse was that New England seemed on the verge of pulling out a comeback win on the road that might've been a signature victory of the season, perhaps one that actually might've sparked a real run to the playoffs. Instead, it collapsed in spectacular and historic fashion and now the Patriots are staring down a three-game stretch to end the season against three of the best teams in the conference that are all jockeying for playoff spots and looking to make things even worse for the Pats.

"Unfortunately here today we collectively made too many mistakes and gave up some big plays that were obviously the difference in the game," said Bill Belichick following the loss. "So, we just can't do that in this league, and it cost us. We will work to eliminate those and continue to play the good football that we play, but we just had too many mistakes and too many bad plays to win. So, that was obvious."

The "too many mistakes" has been a common refrain for the Patriots this season. Miscues and miscommunication once again littered their performance with the common offensive themes of poor performance on third down (2-of-13) and in the red zone (0-of-1) that continue to hamper the attack. A second-quarter drive that stalled out at the Raiders' two-yard line was a glaring but apt example. Over a four-play sequence that started just two yards from the end zone, the offense rushed for one yard, then was forced to take two timeouts before picking up a false start penalty. They settled for a field goal.

"It's a combination of things that we obviously need to do better," Bill Belichick succinctly said when asked about the sequence on Monday morning, but that was just one example of many issues that have popped up consistently since the summer.

"It stings, and it's going to sting, but we've got more games to play, and we got to turn the page, and keep fighting; don't quit," said quarterback Mac Jones. "That's the one thing we can't do is quit. Just attack each day, and come together as a team, and do everything we can to become a better team."

More frustrating was the defense acquitted themselves well for most of the second half, forcing five-straight punts at one point and even giving the offense back the ball up by seven with just over three minutes to play. Davante Adams had a mere four catches for 28 yards. Josh Jacobs was held under 100 yards. For most teams that should've been a winning performance, but even that silver lining came apart on the final Raiders scoring drive that went 81 yards in just 1:39. Touchdown controversy aside, the Patriots defense had their chances to seal the win again but couldn't come up with a final stop, a fatal flaw with an offense that has been so limited.

The Raiders showed why they've struggled in Josh McDaniels' first year, hurting themselves with a whopping 13 penalties. They're not a great team and one the Patriots should've beaten with superior situational football. That missed opportunity could haunt the Patriots as the final slate of the Bengals, Dolphins and Bills will be far more telling as to where New England stands against the actual top teams in the conference and how far off they are.

The Bengals have won six straight and eight of their last nine. They're arguably the hottest team in the conference and have reinforced their spot as one of the AFC's best teams. Then there's Miami and Buffalo, two teams that have beaten the Patriots in seven-straight games. A late-game collapse is one thing, even if it came on an all-time ugly play, but these games against three of the conference's playoff teams will be the true litmus test of where the New England Patriots truly stand right now.

FiveThirtyEight.com currently gives the Patriots a 19 percent shot at the playoffs, with the 8-6 Chargers and the 8-6 Dolphins sitting in the final two wild card spots. In all likelihood, the Pats would have to win out to secure a spot, but even if that's not in the cards the final three games present three different opportunities to show the Patriots can still compete with the AFC iron, that they're not as far off as a playoff-less season might indicate.

But it will take a dramatic reversal of established themes this season.

Matthew Slater relayed what the post-game message was from Belichick via Mark Daniels of MassLive.

"Stay united," said Slater. "You lose a game like this, a lot of teams turn on each other, start pointing fingers. There's going to be people seeking to divide this team, seeking to tear it down. We have to rise above all that.

"We can't be divided. I think there's going to be a lot of folks throwing a lot of stones. We have to keep believing in one another. We can't turn on one another. Just stay the course. It goes without saying, it's tough losing a game like that. It's nobody's fault. We win as a team, we lose as a team. We just got to keep fighting."

Related Content

news

Rookie runners charging ahead for Patriots

Two new members of the Patriots 2022 rookie class stepped to the forefront against the Cardinals with a late-season push that could give New England's offense a needed injection of fresh legs down the stretch.

news

Can the Patriots get right in the desert?

Coming off two-straight losses, the Patriots will look to get right and salvage their season with an extended trip to the desert.

news

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

Mac Jones and the Patriots offense had their best passing performance of the year against Minnesota. Will it be enough to spark a playoff push?

news

Previewing a Patriots post-Thanksgiving peak revival

With the win over the Jets the Patriots have positioned themselves for a post-Thanksgiving push to the playoffs.

news

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

The Patriots defense has had an excellent first half of the season, but the true tests lie ahead.

news

'Continuous improvement' fuels Stevenson's rise

Rhamondre Stevenson continued his breakout season on Sunday against the Jets, showing his all-around potential.

news

What Patriots must correct before facing Jets

Coming off a disappointing home loss, the Patriots will look to get right against a divisional rival.

news

5 Surprises from revamped Patriots defense

The Patriots defense is rounding into form coming off a second-straight impressive performance against a potent opponent.

news

Breaking down Patriots fourth-down defensive dominance

Breaking down a dominant performance from the Patriots defense after they pitched a shutout vs. Lions.

news

Pats youngsters make impact felt in Green Bay

The Patriots got impressive contributions from their 2022 rookie class against the Packers, as a youth movement begins to surge in New England.

news

Jones, Pats defense look to build off takeaways

The Patriots defense turns the page from one MVP to another with more plays and more stops on their minds.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots must "stay united" over final three-game stretch

8 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Raiders

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Shocking Loss the Raiders in Las Vegas

Game Notes: Patriots score fifth defensive touchdown of the season, sixth non-offensive touchdown

Pool report with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Week 15

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 12/19: "We just have to do a better job"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Press Pass: Patriots fall to .500

Patriots players Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Devin McCourty, and more discuss the loss to the Raiders on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Mac Jones 12/18: "Tough way to go out"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We made too many mistakes and had too many bad plays and it cost us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 12/18: "I take full responsibility for the play"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 12/18: "We'll lean on one another and continue to build"

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising