Report: Patriots pick up Isaiah Wynn's fifth-year option

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots will pick up 2018 first-rounder Isaiah Wynn's fifth-year option, retaining the left tackle through 2022. Rapoport also reported that fellow first rounder Sony Michel was not likely to have his option picked up, setting him to hit unrestricted free agency next off-season.
Wynn has been limited to just 18 games in three seasons with the team, missing all of his rookie year and playing 10 games in 2020. When on the field, Wynn has shown an impressive combination of athletics and strength and will now have two more seasons to put the injury bug behind him and find some consistency on the field.
With free agent signing Trent Brown only under contract for 2021 and limited experience at the tackle position, a healthy Wynn would really help stabilize the position.
Michel has battled injuries as well, playing just nine games in 2020. He was a key part of the 2018 Super Bowl run, posting six touchdowns and will be looking to get back to a similar level in 2021, likely as part of an early-down balance with Damien Harris, forming one of the best one-two punches in the league, while rookie Rhamondre Stevenson will look to contribute as well getting the tough yards.