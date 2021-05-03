Report: Patriots pick up Isaiah Wynn's fifth-year option

Wynn has been limited to just 18 games in three seasons with the team, missing all of his rookie year and playing 10 games in 2020. When on the field, Wynn has shown an impressive combination of athletics and strength and will now have two more seasons to put the injury bug behind him and find some consistency on the field.

With free agent signing Trent Brown only under contract for 2021 and limited experience at the tackle position, a healthy Wynn would really help stabilize the position.