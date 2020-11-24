Thanksgiving with the Folks: Kicker Grateful for Family, Faith, Food, and Football 

He wishes he could remember exactly how old he was when he first learned of his ancestral ties to Thanksgiving, but Folk was certainly old enough to understand the significance of both the holiday and the Pilgrims.

"I don't know," Folk maintains, "if it changed anything [about Thanksgiving for me] because we were always so family-oriented in our house anyway. It's just a good time to celebrate family and be around people you love and have a good time. We had pretty big [Thanksgiving Day] celebrations. We had both sets of grandparents there, but more family from my mom's side."

And that would make sense, given his mother Kathryn's direct familial link to William Bradford. Mayflower pilgrims like Bradford left England largely because they believed strongly in practicing a purer form of their faith – hence, the moniker Puritans – which removed all remnants of Catholicism from which the Protestant Church of England derived.

However, religious leaders at the time were, for various reasons, very much opposed to such reformations, leading to Mayflower's fateful voyage of 1620. Centuries later, Bradford's exponentially-great-grandson Nick would, with more than a little irony, be raised in a devoutly Catholic household.

Born in Austria but raised in Germany, Anton Folk moved with his Bavarian parents to the United States as a young boy in 1951. Anton did not become a U.S. citizen immediately, however. Harboring a hope that his love of what Americans call soccer would one day mean something to his own children, Anton held onto his green-card status until well into adulthood.

When Anton and Kathryn, his American wife, had three boys of their own, Nick, Erik, and Gregory Folk enjoyed dual American-German citizenship, including the convenience of international travel that comes with having two passports. Indeed, this latter benefit would prove handy to Gregory, the youngest Folk child. A soccer star here in the States, Gregory once tried out for a professional soccer team in Europe and his dual citizenship helped ease the cumbersome customs process.

As their father had desired, the Folk boys shared a passion for soccer. Nick recalls how Thanksgiving Weekend, the L.A.-based Folks would load up the car and head south to San Diego for a big tournament that marked the end of end of the youth club season.